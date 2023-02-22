ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay baseball coach Zach Gonzales thought his Mantas let their season-opener get away from them on Tuesday night.
While Lemon Bay was stumbling late in a 3-2 loss at Cardinal Mooney, new District 4A-12 foe Lely was getting throttled 11-1 by Lehigh. With Lehigh visiting Lemon Bay on Wednesday, that got Gonzales thinking: What better way to let Lely know who runs the district than to hammer the team that just hammered it?
“So I challenged our guys to come out today and take the pressure to ‘em because we wanted to prove ourselves to a district opponent we might see in the playoffs,” Gonzales said.
Message delivered.
Lemon Bay turned in a textbook Mantas performance in routing Lehigh 10-0 in five-plus innings. The Mantas sprinkled seven timely hits among seven walks, two hit batsmen and seven Lehigh errors to spin up their runs. Meanwhile Mayson Roberts tossed five innings of one-hit ball before turning it over to Bradley Henson for a clean sixth inning.
For good measure, the Mantas were turned loose on the basepaths for nine stolen bases, rekindling the kind of aggression they used in 2021 to freak out opposing pitchers and strain defenses.
“We’re getting back to it,” Gonzales said. “I’m a big believer in taking our tempo and game to the other team. If that beat us that day, they beat us that day. We tip our cap and move on. But we’re going to take our game to everybody.”
Four of Lehigh’s errors came in the ragged first inning, setting the game’s tone. Lemon Bay’s first four hitters reached base with Will Landers and Brady Ham sandwiching doubles around an error on Jacob Conner’s ground ball to short and Wyatt Bush’s beaning. Two separate throwing errors by Lehigh’s catcher brought in a pair of runs as all four runners crossed the plate before inning’s end.
Ryan Mickey pushed the Lemon Bay advantage to 5-0 after drawing a walk to lead off the second inning. He moved to second on a balk, stole third, then scored on Bush’s sacrifice fly.
Meanwhile, Roberts was shoving on the mound. The junior hurler faced the minimum through three innings, allowing his lone hit with one out in the fourth. He got ahead of the majority of batters he faced, fanning five batters, walking none and relying on his defense to clean up the rest.
“Honestly, I was just trying to give me and my team a chance,” Roberts said. “Walks are free and end up being free runs, so even if you’re behind, you just kind of let them put it in play or try to get it back in the count to get a K or something.”
Errors led to two more Manta runs in the fifth, then Lemon Bay ended the affair in the sixth. Pinch hitter Zeke Moranda dropped a two-run double into left-center field, then came around to score on Noah Hale’s single up the middle.
It was a nice bounce-back victory for Lemon Bay after miscues squandered a 12-strikeout performance by Ham the night before at Cardinal Mooney.
“Ham threw stellar on (Tuesday); he shoved and it was good to see that,” Gonzales said. “I think that whenever you have a pitcher that’s so dominant, guys get a little tired and sit on their heels and (Cardinal Mooney) scored three runs off those three errors and we lost 3-2.”
Lemon Bay also stranded eight runners in that one-run loss.
“I think today was kind of us breaking out,” Gonzales said. “It was us getting back to scoring runs.”
Next up for Lemon Bay is a road trip to North Port on Friday, where Abel Albarran will make his season debut on the mound. Earlier Wednesday, Albarran signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Florida SouthWestern State next fall.
