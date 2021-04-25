District tournament time is upon local prep baseball teams and only three of the six public schools have a shot at a district title.
Why? Because none of the teams can win their respective districts without another losing along the way.
Venice and North Port share the District 6A-11 field and would meet on Tuesday if North Port (10-14) gets past Palmetto (10-14) today. Should Port Charlotte (9-11) stay hot and find a way through North Fort Myers (13-12) and Fort Myers (19-5), Charlotte (11-10) could possibly be waiting in the District 5A-10 title game.
In District 4A-12, DeSoto County (9-15) has a very winnable game today against Bayshore (1-11), which would mean traveling to Lemon Bay (17-6) on Wednesday.
On the flip side, since the top two in each district advances to regional play, four of the six could extend their seasons by reaching the title game. While the losers of potential Venice-North Port and DeSoto County-Lemon Bay semifinal games would stay home, a Port Charlotte-Charlotte meeting can only happen in the title game.
On the private school front, Imagine (6-9) and Community Christian (0-7) are the bottom seeds in their respective districts. Imagine faces second-seeded Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday in District 3A-10 while Community Christian plays Monday against Moore Haven in District 2A-12.
Stay locked into The Daily Sun all week to keep up with postseason play. For now, keep reading if you would like to see who ended up leading the area in various batting and pitching categories as the regular season came to a close this past week.
To determine the final batting average leaders, qualified players must have accumulated two at-bats per total games played. For the final earned run average leaders, pitchers must have accumulated at least one inning pitched per game played.
On to the area’s top five hitters and pitchers and other statistical leaders:
BATTING AVERAGE
Abel Albarran, Lemon Bay (.500): The Manta Rays’ No. 3 hitter had 11 multi-hit games, including four games with three hits and never went hitless in consecutive games.
Michael Robertson, Venice (.485): It’s safe to say a degree of difficulty could be added to work done by Venice’s dynamo, considering the team’s brutal schedule. Robertson is currently listed by Baseball America as the No. 62 high school prospect.
Ben Brown, North Port (.400): Brown had a 13-game hitting streak in the middle of the season where he batted .478 (22 of 46).
Landon Carter, Port Charlotte (.393): The only freshman on this list finished the regular season with a five-game hitting streak in which he hit .400 (8 of 20).
Mike Murray, North Port (.365): The Bobcats’ No. 2 hitter is a binge hitter. He had hits in just 14 of North Port’s 24 games, but had two or more hits in eight of those games, including a 4-hit game and three 3-hit games.
Next five: Cole Schumaker (Ven) .351; Logan Adams (DC) .347; Mason Boltinghouse (LB).346; Javi Albarran (LB) .345; Kyle Yeager (NP) .343.
EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Abel Albarran, Lemon Bay (0.57): The super sophomore tossed two no-hitters and recorded three double-digit strikeout performances.
Aiden Beechy, Venice (1.11): The senior control artist never allowed more than three runs nor walked more than two batters in any appearance.
Huston Wynne, Venice (1.20): The junior appeared in a whopping 14 games as a starter, piggyback starter or straight reliever, a dazzling display of versatility.
Quaid Goff, Charlotte (1.28): Call this a statistical anomaly. Goff was quite often victimized by bad defense behind him. He surrendered 19 runs but only five were earned, shooting him up the ERA charts.
Brandon Long, North Port (2.24): Long had an up-and-down year, but when he was up, he was a helium balloon. During a 3-game stretch midseason, he fanned a whopping 38 batters in 21 innings (three complete games).
Next five: Logan Adams (DC) 2.72; Brayden Kelly (NP) 2.88; Brett Thompson (CHS) 2.98; Lane Fullerton (DC) 3.47; Stephen Lomski (PC) 3.77.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Runs: Joel Vazquez (LB) 29; Charlie Dillmore (LB) 24; Abel Albarran (LB) 23; Michael Robertson (Ven) 22; Ben Brown (NP) 22; Sebastian Daubner (LB) 20; Marek Houston (Ven) 19; Aiden Corn (Ven) 18; Mason Boltinghouse (LB) 18; 3 tied with 17.
RBI: Abel Albarran (LB) 31, Javi Albarran (LB) 21; John Busha (CHS) 19; Joel Vazquez (LB) 18; Colin Gamber (LB) 18; Logan Adams (DC) 18; Mike Murray (NP) 17; Aidan Corn (Ven) 16; Michael Robertson (Ven) 16; Justin McQueen (CHS) 14; CJ Nelson (DC) 14.
Doubles: Ben Brown (NP) 14; Abel Albarran (LB) 9; Michael Robertson (Ven) 6; Joel Vazquez (LB) 6; Kyle Yeager (NP) 6; Brandon Long (NP) 6; 7 tied at 5.
Triples: Marek Houston (Ven) 3; John Busha (CHS) 3; Michael Robertson (Ven) 2; John Whitney (Ven) 2; Sebastian Daubner (LB) 2.
Home runs: John Busha (CHS) 3; Logan Adams (DC) 3; Aidan Corn (Ven) 2; 6 tied at 1.
Stolen bases: Joel Vazquez (LB) 34; Sebastian Daubner (LB) 22; Charlie Dillmore (LB) 20; Abel Albarran (LB) 19; Mason Boltinghouse (LB) 18; Michael Robertson (Ven) 14; Mike Murray (NP) 14; John Busha (CHS) 14; Ryan Mickey (LB) 12; Jeremie Swafford (PC) 12.
Strikeouts (pitching): Abel Albarran (LB) 57; Brandon Long (NP) 57; Logan Adams (DC) 55; Lane Fullerton (DC) 54; Brett Thompson (CHS) 42; Landon Carter (PC) 39; Stephen Lomski (PC) 36; Quaid Goff (CHS) 32; Aiden Beechy (Ven) 31; Trey Rutan (LB) 30.
