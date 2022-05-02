ENGLEWOOD – Mariner pitchers Sam Duvall and Matthew Morales held Lemon Bay to just two hits as the Tritons edged the Manta Rays, 3-1, in a Class 4A-District 13 baseball quarterfinal Monday night.
It was the third consecutive time Lemon Bay has lost to Mariner in the post-season after falling in the district and regional tournaments last season.
“For some reason, every time we seem to match up with them we can’t get the job done,” Mantas coach Zach Gonzales said. “Today we played great defense, the pitchers did great and I think we had less strikeouts than them. They get a guy in scoring position and they hit. We didn’t. We’d get guys in scoring position and we’d get outs. So that’s what tonight came down to.”
The Mantas got a leadoff single from Jacob Conner in the first inning, then didn’t get another hit until Abel Albarran’s two-out single in the sixth.
But Lemon Bay took the lead in the bottom of the second inning as Duvall had trouble finding the plate. Colin Gamber drew a leadoff walk, then Jason LePage laid down a bunt on a 3-0 pitch. Duvall fielded the bunt but threw the ball into center field while trying to get the force at second, putting runners at the corners with no outs. After Mason Boltinghouse hit into a force play, he stole second and Brady Ham walked to load the bases.
Duvall then uncorked a wild pitch allowing Gamber to score, and when the throw to the plate was wide, Boltinghouse attempted to score, as well. The Lemon Bay baserunner collided with Duvall at the plate and appeared to score, but was called out and ejected from the game.
“They ejected him for basically running the pitcher over,” Gonzales said. “He (Duvall) was up the baseline and blocking the way to the plate. I don’t agree with it, but I was upset because that’s a senior who was ejected in the second inning of his last game ever, so that’s kind of tough.”
Lemon Bay starter Ham faced just the minimum nine batters through the first three innings, but the Tritons got to him in the fourth. Morales walked, was bunted to second and came around on Mason Blackburn’s single to tie the game at 1-1. Mariner took the lead three batters later on Isaac Lopez’s two-out RBI single that took a bad hop over first baseman LePage’s head.
The Tritons added an insurance run in the fifth inning as Cole Sandifer singled, moved up on a groundout, and scored on Anthony Pimentel’s single to center.
The Mantas got a baserunner in the bottom of the seventh as Garek Sledziewski was hit by a pitch and went to second on a balk. But Morales struck out Ham and got Nick Montour on a fly ball to center to send Mariner (16-10) on to the district semifinals, while Lemon Bay ended its season at 13-9.
Gonzales was coaching his first game from the dugout after serving a season-long suspension for an incident in last year’s post-season loss to the Tritons.
“It came down to hitting,” Gonzales said. “We didn’t hit the ball and they did. They had guys on and got the hit and we didn’t.”
