NORTH PORT – Brayden Kelly pitched a complete game shutout as North Port defeated Imagine School, 10-0, in a crosstown baseball matchup Friday night.
The Bobcats got contributions up and down the lineup, totaling 10 hits in all, while playing errorless ball in the field.
North Port has now won three straight after starting the season with nine consecutive losses.
“This has been coming for us,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “We’ve had eight or nine games that we’ve lost by one run. We picked up some confidence on Tuesday and we carried that confidence. It’s something that I’ve known that we could do and I’ve just been waiting for that time and it came through this week. It was awesome.”
Kelly scattered six hits, only running into serious trouble in the fourth inning when the Sharks loaded the bases, but he got Josh McCombs swinging for one of his five strikeouts to keep Imagine off the scoreboard.
“Mostly the game plan was just to throw strikes and get them to hit the ball,” Kelly said. “My defense did a really great job making plays so that’s mainly why we won right there.”
North Port put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning against Imagine starter Jay Murphy, ensuring it would be an uphill battle for the Sharks.
Zack Mitchell singled then Kelly and Josh Doerrfeld walked to load the bases. Reed Backstrom delivered a two-run double for the game’s first two runs. A wild pitch and a throwing error brought in two more to make it 4-0.
The Bobcats got three more in the fourth inning. Brayden Spain led off with a double down the left field line then a walk by Ryan Playter and a single by Brad Miller loaded the bases once more.
Michael Sprague hit a slow roller to shortstop RJ Cooper, but the throw to the plate got past catcher Joseph Standford and two runs scored. A single to center by Mitchell drove in another run, but Sprague was thrown out at home by Cooper Boggess to end the spree.
The Bobcats ended it in the bottom of the sixth against Sharks reliever Jacob Lombard. After Alex Spirk was hit by a pitch and Mitchell drew a walk, Kelly doubled to drive in one run. Doerrfeld’s single brought in another, and Backstrom’s double made it 10-0 and invoked the mercy rule.
“We had solid hits today,” Mayer said. “We hit line drives, which was exciting to see. I thought our bats were fantastic.”
Mitchell, Backstrom, Spain, and Miller had two hits each for North Port as the Bobcats improved to 5-17 for the season.
The Sharks, now 5-13, got two hits each from Standford and Cooper.
“These kids have played a lot of baseball together, whether it be little league or travel ball,” Imagine coach Steve Saborse said of the Sharks playing the Bobcats. “This is the first time we’ve played each other in the regular season. I think the kids enjoyed it, but North Port did the little things right.
“Four in the first inning is hard to come back. You gotta learn how to chip away and we didn’t do that,” Saborse added. “But they (North Port) did a nice job and played great defense. We put a lot of balls in play and Kelly did a great job on the mound.”
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday. North Port will take on Hardee at home while the Sharks will host DeSoto County.
