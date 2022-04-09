NORTH PORT – Cardinal Mooney used a four-run rally in the top of the second inning to take an early lead and pulled away from there for an 8-4 victory over North Port on Saturday night at CoolToday Park.
The second night of high school baseball at the Atlanta Braves spring training home proved to be a microcosm of the season to date for the Bobcats, who rallied after falling behind and couldn't catch up to the Cougars.
"We gave up the big inning early but then we are able to put up a big inning, too, which was good to see," North Port coach Miles Mayer said. "Again our guys fought in the last few innings, but playing here was a whole different experience for these kids. After the first few innings, I think we calmed down and we were excited and we were ready to go."
After the Cougars took a 4-0 lead against Bobcat starter Brayden Kelly, North Port came back with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third. Alex Spirk led off with a walk and Mike Murray followed with a double. Spirk scored and Murray went to third on Zack Mitchell's ground out to short, then Murray came home on a passed ball by Mooney catcher Landen Jensen. Kelly and Josh Doerrfeld singled, moved up on a wild pitch, and courtesy runner Connor O'Brien scored on a throwing error by shortstop Eddie Zaun to cut the deficit to 4-3.
The Cougars added single runs in the fourth and fifth as Kelly hit the leadoff batters in both innings and each came around to score. The Bobcats put two men on with one out in the bottom of the fourth, but Cougars right field Jack Mackinnon made a diving grab of Mitchell's sinking liner and turned it into a double play.
Mooney scored twice more in the sixth to open up an 8-3 lead, and in the bottom of the inning, a pickoff at first base ended first-and-third Bobcat threat.
In the bottom of the seventh, Murray led off with a double and Mitchell singled. Doerrfeld plated Murray with a base hit but North Port couldn't add any more.
"BK wasn't his normal self the first few innings," Mayer said of his starter, who pitched into the sixth inning. "I don't know if it was a confidence thing or he wasn't feeling right, but as a senior he was able to figure it out towards the end and his last four innings were a lot better than the first two."
North Port (1-15) had nine hits on the night while the Cougars (9-6) totaled 13. Kelly had three hits for the Bobcats, while Murray reached base all four times he was at the plate, scored twice and drove in a run. Doerrfeld also had two hits for North Port.
"It was fun to have the opportunity to play in here," Murray said. "I think we did pretty good. There's just a couple of little things that we could have done better. So it is what it is and we'll go on to the next one now."
