The condensed 2021 high school baseball season slid into second base over spring break as all of the area’s public school teams passed the 10-game mark.
There have been some incredible highs – such as Venice’s 3-2 win over then-No. 1 Tampa Jesuit – and some disappointments (DeSoto County’s 12-0 loss to Booker two days after defeating the Tornadoes).
For the most part, each team’s star players have been coming through and along the way we’ve seen some surprising up-and-comers. The freshman class is robust, to say the least, especially at Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte.
Now comes the frenetic dash around third and into home – district tournaments are just one month away. Without any further preamble, let’s take a look back at the first half of the season for six public school teams:
Charlotte (6-5)
Season to date: Charlotte's first half ended on the wrong end of a two-game sweep against Sarasota Riverview. On the bright side, John Busha homered in Charlotte’s 5-2 loss on Tuesday in Punta Gorda. If there is a warning sign flashing for Charlotte, it’s in the form of an erratic offense, which has been shut out three times. Of their 58 runs scored, 36 came during a particularly light three-game stretch against DeSoto County (1-10) and IMG Academy Blue (2-7). Busha (.357) and Jacob Bubb (.318) are the only two regulars batting over .300 at the moment, though Cameron Goff has been solid, batting .296 with four doubles and seven steals.
Game of the year: A 6-1 home win against Bishop Verot on March 5. The Vikings (9-3) were no match for Brett Thomson that day as the Tarpons hurler tossed six innings of four-hit ball, fanning eight and walking none. Busha collected a pair of triples and drove in two runs.
Midseason MVP: Busha. In addition to the lofty batting average, he has as many home runs as singles (three) while leading the team in RBI (13) and stolen bases (eight). In a rout against DeSoto, he missed the cycle by a triple.
DeSoto County (1-10)
Season to date: Brady Anderson’s second season at the helm has been a trying one. The team’s ace never saw the mound due to a knee injury and the No. 2 missed time due to coronavirus considerations. The Bulldogs have been run-ruled in five games and swept by rival Hardee in an early three-game series. An erratic defense and the occasional strike-throwing lapse have been the primary culprits, though the batting order is somewhat thin, as well.
Game of the year: A 2-1 win against Booker in Sarasota on March 9. Logan Adams went the distance for the Bulldogs, scattering four hits and working around two walks with 13 strikeouts. Marshall Blosser’s pinch-hit single in the top of the seventh provided the go-ahead run.
Midseason MVP: Adams. In addition to his pitching exploits, Adams has been a textbook, middle-of-the-order slugger. Despite missing the Hardee series, he’s batting .333 with four doubles and a home run.
Lemon Bay (11-2)
Season to date: It has been just about as good a start as anyone in Englewood could have hoped for. The Manta Rays began the year with a nine-game winning streak. As a team, they are batting .343 with 32 extra-base hits and a brain-melting 118 stolen bases. Nine regulars are batting over .300, led by Abel Albarran at .475. Six have reached double-digits in steals, paced by super freshman Joel Vasquez’s 22. On the mound, Lemon Bay opened the season with a pair of combined no-hitters, then added a third just eight days later.
Game of the year: a 14-3 win against Bayshore on March 1 in Englewood. Everything was on display during this game for the Mantas. Albarran and Vasquez led a 10-hit attack with three hits each. Both had a double and Albarran tacked on a triple. Vasquez stole four bases, but was outdone by Charlie Dilmore’s five as Lemon Bay swiped 13 on the night. Trey Rutan got the win by fanning 10 in four innings.
Midseason MVP: Albarran. There’s actually about a five-way race for this one right now, with Vasquez, Sebastian Daubner, Jason Lepage and Javi Albarran nipping on the super sophomore’s heels. Hard to pick against that lofty .475 batting average that combines well with six extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases. He also leads the team with just seven hits allowed and 29 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched.
North Port (4-6)
Season to date: It has been a rollercoaster for the Bobcats. They closed out their first half with a two-game sweep of Charlotte followed by a 13-4 loss to Braden River just before spring break. North Port is a team with plenty of talent, but has not always put it together in the same game. They are the epitome of a team that is going to be better at the end of the season than it was at the start, which is exactly what North Port coach Miles Mayer anticipated.
Game of the year: A 6-0 win at home against Charlotte on March 9. It was a magical evening for Brandon Long, who went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI at the plate while tossing a complete-game shutout. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 11.
Midseason MVP: Long. In 24.2 innings pitched, he owns a 2-2 record with a 1.70 ERA. He has allowed 15 hits and three walks while fanning 35 and owns a 14-inning scoreless streak.
Port Charlotte (2-8)
Season to date: It is easy to look at the Pirates’ record and consider the year to have been a failure to this point, but in terms of identifying future talent, it has been a success. Two freshmen and a sophomore have emerged as a core to build around, while senior Xony Almanar has been a steady presence in the lineup, batting .400. Landon Carter (more on him below) and Adrian Nina (.344, seven stolen bases) are the freshmen in question, while Michael Weidner is the one having a solid second season Port Charlotte’s only wins this season have come against Imagine.
Game of the year: A 3-2 road win against Imagine on March 12. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak. Michael Weidner pitched himself out of multiple jams and Carter came on for the final two innings, fanning five of the six batters he faced.
Midseason MVP: Carter. He’s batting .379 with two doubles and a home run while leading the team with 24.1 innings pitched.
Venice (8-4)
Season to date: The defending two-time state champions are well on their way to completing a two-year quest to become a rare three-time titleholder. It’s a bit lazy to say Venice had a slow start, considering it played a rugged schedule and faced multiple Division I pitchers. Since a split with then-No. 1 Tampa Jesuit, Venice has won four in a row, including shutout wins against Barron Collier and Sarasota. Venice actually closed out their first half with a three-game sweep of the Sailors over the spring break.
Game of the year: A 3-2 win at home against Jesuit on March 5. Leading up to it, MaxPreps lauded the game as its national matchup of the week. Jesuit was the web site’s top-ranked team, but Venice constructed a small-ball rally during the sixth inning, scratching out two runs to take a lead it would not relinquish.
Midseason MVP: Aiden Beechy and Huston Wynne. It’s too difficult to choose between the two hurlers, so we’ll go with both for now. Beechy, a senior, is 3-1 with a 0.52 earned run average after surrendering just one earned run over 17.1 innings. Wynne, a junior, has displayed a rubber arm, appearing eight of Venice’s 12 games. He has tossed 22.2 innings, allowing 15 hits and three walks while striking out 20. He is 1-1 with a save and a 1.19 ERA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.