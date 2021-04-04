Lavelle Cudjo came into Tuesday's home date against North Port with a specific message for his Charlotte High baseball team: Turn the page.
The Tarpons have since gone from 6-6 to 7-7.
Not quite the page-turner Cudjo was looking for, but Charlotte showed some signs of progress in a 5-1 win against Southwest Florida Christian on the heels of the disheartening 10-0 loss to North Port.
The implosion against North Port on Tuesday evening was noteworthy in part because Cudjo had just spoken to the team about letting go of its sluggish start to the season.
“We were 6-6, coming in and we said let’s turn the page, let’s try and do things differently than we have the past few games,” Cudjo said.
The Tarpons didn’t expect to be 6-6 entering the week, but they have been dogged by inconsistent play and an inability to stop setbacks from snowballing.
“We’re a pretty good baseball team, but it hasn’t shown, so we’re trying to figure it out,” Cudjo said. “You hit two balls hard but it’s right at someone? That’s baseball. You continue to work every day at your craft, then the baseball gods will reward you with a fluke hit and now you’re 1 for 3.”
Cudjo said the key to improvement is adjustments, something the Tarpons have been either unwilling or unable to do so far this season.
“It sounds simple, but these are kids and sometimes they beat themselves up,” Cudjo said. “They say, ‘I just can’t get over, I don’t know what I’m doing.’
“Well, do something different,” Cudjo continued. “If you hit two fly balls, hit a ground ball. That shows me you made an adjustment. If you hit two ground balls, drop your hands a little and try to pick it up a little bit. If you strike out, see the ball deep, make contact, bunt a ball. That’s how you make an adjustment.”
Thursday’s win wasn’t pretty – Charlotte’s five runs came on just four hits while an error led to SFC’s lone run – but the Tarpons put together their highest percentage of quality at-bats since a 6-1 win against Bishop Verot on March 12.
Not coincidentally, Charlotte had lost the four games in between.
A challenging week awaits Charlotte with a road trip to Lemon Bay on Tuesday followed by a visit from Inspiration Academy on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the area:
DeSoto County (4-12) is on a tear. The Bulldogs posted a pair of shutout victories this past week behind the arms of Logan Adams and Lane Fullerton. Tuesday, Adams tossed five innings of three-hit ball, fanning four as DeSoto County run-ruled Sebring, 10-0. Thursday against LaBelle, Fullerton – who cooled off Lemon Bay in his previous start – went the distance in a 2-0 shutout. He, too, allowed just three hits and struck out five. Fullerton also lit it up at the plate with a double against Sebring and a triple against LaBelle. The Bulldogs will have a great opportunity to extend their winning streak during a three-game series against Fort Meade (3-12) beginning Monday.
Venice (11-5) saw its seven-game winning streak halted in a 4-1 loss against IMG Academy Black to cap three games in three days at a tournament hosted by IMG. Prior to the defeat, Venice rolled over Palmetto, 9-3, and jumped on Central Pointe Christian early en route to a 6-2 win. Throughout, Aiden Corn put on a display. He entered the week hitless in his previous two games, but went 6-for-10 with three doubles over the three games. Not to be outdone, leadoff hitter Michael Robertson was 4 of 8 while drawing five walks and stealing four bases. A big week awaits Venice. After playing host to Sarasota Riverview on Monday, Venice will have a home-and-home with Calvary Christian – ranked 10th nationally by MaxPreps – on Thursday and Friday.
Lemon Bay (14-3) played just five innings this week and have no one to blame but itself. The Mantas put up a 10-spot in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game at Bayshore as they went on to win, 18-2. Lemon Bay collected 13 hits and seven walks and stole another nine bases in the romp. Abel Albarran is now batting an even .500 (27 of 54) with eight doubles, a triple and 27 runs driven in. He also has 18 stolen bases in 17 games, but of course is just third on the team in that category. Joel Vazquez added his 31st steal of the season to maintain his statewide lead. The Mantas will play host to Charlotte on Tuesday before traveling to winless St. Stephen’s Episcopal on Friday.
Port Charlotte (4-10) pushed its first winning streak of the season to three games in a weird way before a 9-1 loss at Fort Myers on Thursday. In a 3-0 win at Neumann, Stephen Lomski went the distance, scattering four hits and fanning five. That was four more hits than Port Charlotte mustered. That’s right – the Pirates won despite getting no-hit. In the second inning, Port Charlotte got two runs when runners reached base on a beaning, an error, and three consecutive walks. In the sixth, Michael Weidner was beaned with the bases loaded to drive in the third run. Port Charlotte has just one game this week – a home date with Lehigh on Wednesday.
North Port (7-9) went into a tailspin after trouncing Charlotte on Tuesday. Wednesday, the Bobcats got to Booker ace Gehrig Wright for eight hits in four innings, but uncharacteristic defensive lapses (four errors) resulted in a 9-6 defeat. Thursday, North Port had the misfortune of playing a Palmetto squad that was fresh off an appearance in the IMG tournament. The Tigers jumped on Bobcats ace Brandon Long for four runs in the top of the first and never looked back in a 5-2 win. While it ended up being a 1-2 week for the Bobcats, they did collect 35 hits, including eight doubles. Long excelled at the plate, going 7-for-11 (.636).
