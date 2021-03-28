Two teams that have been scuffling on the baseball diamond this season finally broke through this past week.
The cause for half of Port Charlotte’s eight losses entering the week could be linked directly to errors in the field or on the basepaths, giving coach Rodney Taylor the distinct impression the Pirates were on the cusp of putting things together.
Monday, the Pirates lost to Community School of Naples when miscues in the first inning led to three Seahawks runs, dooming Port Charlotte in a 5-1 setback.
“We’re not looking at wins and losses right now. We’re working at trying to get the little things down to be better for when it counts,” Taylor said afterward. “This is the preseason for us. That’s what we keep preaching and keep working on. Keeping them positive and even.
“Baseball is a game of failure and I need them to continue to bounce back in a positive way,” Taylor added. “We keep doing that, hopefully we get rewarded later.”
The reward came later in the week as Port Charlotte put together its first winning streak of the season. The Pirates went on the road to smash South Fort Myers 13-1 on Thursday, then doubled up Booker, 4-2, on Friday.
Taylor hinted on Monday he was still tinkering with the batting order, trying to find something that clicked. Moving Landon Carter from cleanup to No. 3, bumping Scott Nagy to cleanup and moving Jeffery Vivian into the middle third of the order seemed to have done the trick.
Already a patient team at the plate, the jumpstarted order produced eight hits and nine walks in the rout at South Fort Myers.
Carter had a monster week, going 5 of 7 with two doubles and six runs batted in. He has hits in each of his last five at-bats. Nagy batted .300 on the week and Vivian, who had been the victim of bad luck, batted .444 (4 of 9) and stole a pair of bases.
The 2-1 week improved Port Charlotte to 3-9 on the season. The Pirates will have a great chance to extend their win streak to three on Wednesday at Neumann before facing a stiff test Thursday at Fort Myers.
Meanwhile in Arcadia, DeSoto County had a cathartic breakthrough on Friday to salvage the third game of a three-game stand against Lemon Bay.
The Bulldogs put Thursday’s no-hit shutout behind them by scoring at least one run in five of six innings against three Manta Rays pitchers. Logan Adams mashed his second home run of the season (his sixth extra-base hit overall) and collected two of DeSoto County’s 11 hits. Marshall Blosser was 3 of 4 with a triple and drove in two runs. Austin Evans and Jace Kellogg each had a pair of hits on either side of Adams.
Lane Fullerton put an end to the Manta Rays’ parade of baserunners over the two previous games by cuffing Lemon Bay on two hits while fanning 10.
The victory was just the second of the season for the Bulldogs (2-12), but a big opportunity to put together consecutive wins for the first time this season will present itself this Thursday in Arcadia against LaBelle.
Elsewhere around the area:
Charlotte (6-6): The Tarpons played just one game this past week after Thursday’s game against Out of Doors Academy was cancelled activities due coronavirus considerations at ODA. In Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to Naples, Cameron Goff and Coby Radelesco each collected a pair of hits. Justin McQueen drove in two of Charlotte’s three runs. This week, Charlotte will play host to North Port on Tuesday, seeking vengeance for the Bobcats’ 6-0 blanking in North Port on March 9. Southwest Florida Christian pays a visit on Thursday.
Lemon Bay (13-3): Before running into a wall at DeSoto County to end the week, the Manta Rays had run over the Bulldogs in picking up two easy victories. On Tuesday, Lemon Bay struck for 13 stolen bases, including six by Joel Vazquez, in an 8-3 win. Thursday, while the bats remained toasty, it was Abel Albarran’s pitching that stole the headlines. In leading Lemon Bay to its fourth no-hitter of the season, Albarran went six innings and struck out 10. At the plate, Albarran drove in seven runs in the three games against DeSoto County, going 5 of 8 with two doubles and four stolen bases. As a team, Lemon Bay added 25 thefts to its season total. Vazquez leads Florida and is 12th in the nation with 30 steals. As a team, Lemon Bay (139 steals) has opened up a 40-steal lead over second-place Jacksonville First Coast and are sixth nationally.
North Port (6-7): The Bobcats put together a 2-1 week, getting big contributions from the top two spots in the batting order. Ben Brown batted .444 (4 of 9) with two doubles and drew three walks. He scored four runs and drove in three. Meanwhile, Mike Murray batted just .200 (2 of 10), but still drove in a team-high seven runs. On the mound, Brandon Long kept rolling along. In North Port’s 6-1 win against Hardee, Long went the distance, scattering four hits and a walk while fanning 14. Tuesday’s road trip to Charlotte is the first of three games in three days for North Port. On Wednesday, the Bobcats will travel to Booker. Thursday they will play host to Palmetto.
Venice (9-4): Venice also had just one game on the ledger this past week, tossing aside Lakewood Ranch, 10-0, in a bullpen game. In all, five pitchers combined on the three-hit shutout. In a fun one for linescore readers, Joey Rafaniello, allowed no hits, no walks, struck out three, yet faced five batters in his scoreless fifth inning. In between his second and third strikeouts, Rafaniello beaned a batter and another got on board via an error. Colin Blazek when 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI, part of Venice’s all-singles, 11-hit attack. John Whitney was 2 of 3 with a pair of runs scored and two RBI. Up next for Venice is a tournament at IMG Academy, Wednesday through Friday.
