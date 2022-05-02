PORT CHARLOTTE – Port Charlotte has chosen the right time to play its best ball of the season and it was on full display Monday in their District 4A-13 playoff opener against LaBelle.
It was the team’s two seniors who made the difference on this rescheduled Senior Night. Kane Wilburn threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and Jeff Vivian scored three times to lead the Pirates to a 7-0 victory, their sixth win in a row.
Wilburn dodged his way in and out of trouble in much the same way both teams were able to dodge the rain after starting 25 minutes late following a lightning delay. He ran high counts in the first inning, allowed a pair of two-out threats in the second and third and got out of a two-on, no-out jam without giving up a run in the sixth.
All told, Wilburn allowed six hits and no walks while striking out eight. Kyle Herrera finished things for Port Charlotte (14-8), overcoming final-out yips by his defense.
“Kane’s been doing it all year for us and I felt it was right that he got the ball,” Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson said. “We swung the bats when we needed them, got guys on, got guys in and played baseball.”
The Pirates will play Wednesday against the winner of Cypress Lake and Bonita Springs, which was rained out Monday. With that in mind and the Pirates looking at an unexpected day off, Wilburn was removed in the seventh as his pitch count was low enough (85) to allow him to throw 25 pitches Wednesday, if needed.
“The first two innings were tough; I got two 3-0 counts and got out of those by letting them hit the ball and letting my defense make the plays,” Wilburn said. “In the sixth I tried to throw the ball hard and they missed it.”
The Pirates got to LaBelle’s freshman pitcher Beau Collier in the second as Herrera scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0, and added a run in the third as Ethan Zylstra drove in the first of his two runs with a single.
The Pirates broke the game open in the fifth as Collier could not find the plate, walking three. Jaxon Brown-Lupo drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk and Austin Turner brought home a pair with a single to increase the lead to 5-0.
Zylstra drove in a run in the sixth on a groundout and an error brought Vivian home for the third time.
Turner, Caleb Campos and Michael Weidner each had two hits as the bottom part of the order helped do some damage.
For LaBelle (6-16-1), Collier helped himself with two hits along with Christian Gerena.
“We’re a young team. We lost our three starting senior pitchers to injury. We have a lot of new things going on,” LaBelle coach Jeff Burton said. “Looking back, if we get two or three timely hits, the game is different.”
