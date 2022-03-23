PUNTA GORDA — Landon Carter had an RBI single and Ethan Zylstra had a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning as Port Charlotte held on for a 3-2 victory Wednesday against arch-rival Charlotte.
Pirates pitcher Jeff Vivian pitched a complete-game five-hitter.
Port Charlotte (7-4) ended a two-game skid as Charlotte, who walked seven batters in the last four innings, finally saw that come to bite them in the end.
“It’s a rivalry and we had to fight like they did. We just came out on top tonight and that’s the way baseball is,” said Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson. “Jeff just threw a gem, he was really efficient and he could still be a little better. He’s been doing it all year.”
With the score tied 1-1, Jaxon Brown-Lapo started the seventh inning with a single. After Adrian Nina walked and Michael Weidner got an infield single off the leg of pitcher Zach Schooley, Landon Carter belted a single to left to score Brown-Lapo. Zylstra provided the insurance with a sac fly to left to make it 3-1.
The Pirates would need the insurance as Quaid Goff was hit by a pitch and Schooley doubled to deep left with two outs to make it 3-2 before Braddock Marshall struck out to end the game.
Vivian, a senior, allowed just the five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four, and after getting out of a bases loaded jam in the first, he was able to retire 10 straight before allowing a hit in the fifth. He needed just 80 pitches.
“I trusted my defense and made them hit the ball on the ground and the defense made plays for me. They had my back all night,” said Vivian, who got a double play in the seventh that loomed large. “I threw the ball to where they would hit it on the ground.”
The Pirates scored in the second on a Caleb Campos sac fly to make it 1-0. It stayed that way until the sixth. Dylan Leahy led off with a single, stolen second, moved to third on a groundout, then scored on a Justin Moss sac fly.
Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said the team came in looking to decrease its strikeout totals, which it did. But they got themselves out in other ways.
“We did better with strikeouts, but we didn’t execute in situations. We had the bases loaded in the first and didn’t execute,” Cudjo said. “You have to tip your hat to them. They did situational hitting and we didn’t.”
Marshall and Leahy had two hits for the Tarpons (4-5). Charlotte starter, Goff, got hurt after pitching three innings, leaving the bullpen to finish things off.
