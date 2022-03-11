ENGLEWOOD – Port Charlotte starting pitcher Jeffrey Vivian went the distance as the Pirates defeated Lemon Bay, 6-1, in a cross-county baseball matchup Friday night.
The senior right-hander scattered 10 hits, walked one and struck out seven as Port Charlotte broke open a close game in the late innings.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” Pirates coach Tim Roberson said. “They executed. We’ve been struggling a bit with execution and getting the big hit and stuff like that in previous games and we did that tonight.”
Vivian and Lemon Bay starter Brady Ham were locked in a pitchers’ duel for the first four innings. Each starter gave up a run in the first. Port Charlotte’s Adrian Nina led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third base before Landon Carter’s single drove him in.
The Manta Rays answered in the bottom of the inning as Joel Vazquez and Ham singled and pulled off a double steal to put runners on second and third. Vazquez scored the equalizer on Colin Gamber’s sacrifice fly to center.
After giving up the early run, Ham settled down and struck out the next five Pirate batters. Meanwhile, Vivian pitched out of two jams, as the Mantas left the bases loaded in the third inning and stranded runners on second and third in the fifth.
The Pirates got the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth against reliever Trey Rutan. With one out, Nina was hit by a pitch. The Port Charlotte center fielder stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and came home on a balk.
The Pirates added four runs in the top of the seventh. With Garek Sledzieski on the mound, Michael Weidner hit a two-run single, Carter followed with a double to drive him in, and Kyle Herrera’s double plated Carter with the final run.
The Mantas got a runner on in the bottom of the inning when Ham singled for the third time. But on his 100th pitch of the night, Vivian got Abel Albarran to hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.
“He really settled down and bore down in the tough spots and worked his way out of it,” Roberson said. “He wanted the seventh. He’s a senior and he’s been here through the ups and downs and I owed it to him to have that chance to go out there and finish what he started.”
The Pirates had 11 hits, with Ethan Zylstra going 3-for-4. Vivian, Carter and Nina had two hits each and Nina scored three runs.
It was another frustrating night at the plate for the Mantas, who could score only one run on 10 hits, all singles. Jason LePage, Mason Boltinghouse and Charlie Dillmore each had two hits for the Mantas.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Mantas assistant coach Brendan Cutting said. “They took way better at bats than we did. Their pitcher went out there and threw strikes. They played a clean game and we just couldn’t score.
“We scored in the first inning and then we just couldn’t put the ball in play,” Cutting added. “We couldn’t get to our offense.”
Both teams are now 5-2 on the season and will be back in action Monday night. Lemon Bay will host Community School of Naples while Port Charlotte will take on Evangelical Christian at home.
“I know our guys were excited for this game,” Cutting said. “We face every team with the same energy and effort as anybody on our schedule. This one stings though. It’s Port Charlotte, a cross-town rivalry. But the good news is we get another shot at them at their place.”
