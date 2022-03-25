PORT CHARLOTTE – Adrian Nina dashed home on a dribbler off the bat of Ethan Zylstra to preserve a standout performance on the mound by Landon Carter as the Port Charlotte rallied for a walk-off 4-3 victory against Lemon Bay on Friday at Pirate Cove.
Carter pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out 11, He walked none. He also contributed at the plate by scoring a run.
Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson thought it was a great, but sloppy game. In the end, though, he would take it.
“You never want to script it out that way," Roberson said. "We got an early lead and gave it back to them. We were sloppy and we need to clean that up and field small ball stuff. A win is a win.”
Nina led off the seventh by reaching on an error. Michael Weidner was hit by a pitch, then worked with Nina on a successful double steal.
Carter was intentionally walked before Zylstra nubbed it down the first base line. Jason LePage threw home, but Nina barely beat the force play home for the game-winner.
Port Charlotte (8-4) scored in the first when a wild pitch got Weidner home to make it 1-0. In the third, an error by the second baseman scored Carter to make it 2-0.
Lemon Bay (7-5) rallied in the fourth. Abel Albarran led off with a double and scored on LePage’s single, putting the Mantas on the board. Later, Colin Gamber and Nicholas Montour each added RBI singles to give Lemon Bay a 3-2 lead. Further damage was averted when Gamber was gunned down at the plate.
Lemon Bay starter Brady Ham was sterling in his six innings, allowing three runs, all unearned, on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
But Carter was equally as tough, striking out the side in the second and cruising through the fifth and sixth.
“We had a lot of energy, my off-speed was working tonight and I just got the better of them,” Carter said. “I knew I couldn’t give up and my defense had my back.”
The Pirates tied the game in the sixth. Herrera reached first following a wild pitch on strike three. Austin Turner singled. After Jeff Vivian’s failed sacrifice, Caleb Campos hit into a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error allowed pinch runner Rocco Stack to score to tie the game.
Lemon Bay had a chance in the seventh when it put the first two runners on, but a strange 3-6-4 double play off a bunt was followed by a strikeout to end the threat.
“We had plenty of opportunities to win the game. We just left too many men on base,” said Lemon Bay assistant coach Brendan Cutting. “I’m proud of how we fought back and Brady pitched his tail off, but the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.