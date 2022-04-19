PORT CHARLOTTE – Pinch-hitter Caleb Campos hit a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning to give Port Charlotte a dramatic 8-7 victory over a tough North Fort Myers squad on Tuesday at Pirates Cove.
Michael Weidner led off the eighth by coaxing a walk out of North Fort Myers pitcher Matthew Blesena. Jeff Vivian attempted a sacrifice bunt that turned into a single and Jaxon Brown-Capo was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Campos, who came in to pitch in the sixth, then hit the ball to the opposite field in right to score Weidner and give Port Charlotte (12-8) the victory after stranding 12 runners.
North Fort Myers had a chance to win in the seventh against Campos. In a tie game, Justin Corbitt and Rentrez Johnson earned one-out walks.
Blake Busbee drilled the ball to left for a base hit. Corbitt came home, but Weinder’s throw from left was a dart to catcher Rocco Stack, who applied the tag to preserve the 7-7 tie.
It was a wild game from the start. North (12-9) scored two in the first, highlighted by a Corbitt RBI double. The Pirates rallied for three in the bottom of the inning, helped by starting pitcher Riley Reed’s errant pickoff attempt and two wild pitches, which brought in runs.
The game see-sawed from there. Corbitt and Johnson had RBI singles in the third to give North a 4-3 lead, only to have Stack come home on another wild pitch in the bottom of the inning to tie the game again.
North rallied again in the fourth as Gavin Hause had an RBI single and Garry Camphouse a sacrifice fly off Pirates starter Kyle Herrera to make it 6-4.
Again, Port Charlotte responded. Vivian had an RBI double and Brown-Capo added a run-scoring, infield single to tie the game at 6-6 after four.
The Pirates took a 7-6 lead in the fifth on Weidner’s RBI single, only to have North respond an inning later on a Hause sacrifice fly. That made it 7-7 and set up the wild finish.
The Pirates outhit North 12-11 while North did themselves no favors by issuing seven walks, hitting two batters and allowing three runs to score on wild pitches.
Adrian Nina scored twice, while Vivian, Brown-Capo and Herrera each had two hits for the Pirates, who won their third straight.
Elsewhere in the area:
Sebring 6, DeSoto County 1: The Bulldogs were done in by a pair of three-run innings on Tuesday when they played host to Class 4A’s fifth-ranked team.
The Blue Streaks (18-3) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning against DeSoto starter Lane Fullerton, then chased the junior hurler with a three-run sixth.
In between Aiden Roe’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly brought home CJ Nelson with the Bulldogs’ lone run.
The Bulldogs fell to 9-10 with the loss and will look to even their record on Friday when they play host to Charlotte.
SOFTBALLLemon Bay 15, Cape Coral 0: Mackenzie Vaughan and Ella Kraszewski combined on a 5-inning perfect game Tuesday at Cape Coral.
Vaughan struck out eight of the 12 batters she faced while Kraszewski retired the Seahawks in order to end the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Kraszewski, who is signing today with Coastal Alabama to continue her softball career, aided the cause at the plate with three hits, including a home run. Taylor Jones also homered as part of the 15-hit attack. Abby Matheny went 4-for-4 and missed the cycle by a home run.
Cape Coral committed seven errors, which factored heavily into a pair six-run Manta Rays’ innings.
Lemon Bay improved to 10-5 with the win and return home Thursday to face Mariner.
