TAMPA — The box score will show a loss next to Hunter Possehl’s name, but the 6-foot-6 left-handed pitcher’s effort on Thursday night was one of the few bright spots in a 2-0 loss to Jesuit.
Possehl, a junior who also plays first base, allowed four hits — all singles — and one walk through four-plus innings against a Tigers lineup featuring three players committed to Division-I schools such as Vanderbilt, Miami and Pittsburgh.
However, one of those singles opened the fifth inning for Jesuit, and Venice coach Craig Faulkner opted to turn to the bullpen.
Soon after, the runner on first advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and was in the act of stealing third when Venice reliever John Whitney bounced a wild pitch over the netting behind the plate — awarding the batter third and home to take a 1-0 lead.
“It’s OK, I’m not really worried about that run,” Possehl said later. “Baseball is a team effort. We have things to look at and work on, but we’ll be fine. We’re gonna be good.”
While Possehl, an FGCU commit, was doing his best to keep Venice (3-4) in the game, Jamie Arnold was matching him for the Tigers.
The senior left-hander committed to Florida State allowed just three hits as he got ahead in the count often and made the Indians pay with eight strikeouts.
Even with Arnold dealing for Jesuit, the Indians still had chances to score.
Whitney hit a triple to right-center field with two outs in the first inning, but stayed there as the Cole Schumaker grounded out to third base.
Whitney reached third base again in the top of the fourth as he walked, advanced to second on a bloop single by Schumaker and stole third base. He was stranded once again when Trent Adrian struck out and Jeremiah Pachota grounded out.
The Indians were given one last, good opportunity to score in the fifth.
Klete Brittain roped a hard single to left field and advanced to second as Arnold overthrew the first baseman on a pickoff move. Arnold committed another throwing error on Stephen Deans’ ensuing bunt attempt.
The threat was soon ended when the Jesuit catcher caught Brittain napping with a long lead at second base.
“We have to keep working on some of the weaknesses in their swings,” Faulkner said of his team’s hitting woes, which continued on Thursday. “Some of their swings are a bit long at times. We have to put the baseball in play, and we have to have a better two-strike approach. I think that’s the key right there.”
Though Venice couldn’t take advantage of Possehl’s efficient and effective night on the mound, the junior should get plenty more opportunities to get his name in the win column.
“When he’s in the zone, he has a high spin rate on his fastball,” Faulkner said of Possehl. “A lot of 3-1 pitches were getting popped up and fouled off, and this is a good hitting team.
“That was very promising. I like what he did tonight. He just moved up the ladder in our pitching rotation, which is awesome.”
