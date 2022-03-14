Preambles. The Declaration of Independence had a preamble.
So, too, does the high school baseball season.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that the first eight games of the prep season are not equal, that they are endowed by their coaches with certain teachable moments, that among these are pitching backwards in a count, having a plan at the plate and the catching of the baseball.
There’s a whole lot more to the Declaration’s preamble, but there is nowhere near the amount of time remaining in the baseball season for any continuation of that tortured word play. The area’s teams have hit spring break with a sample size large enough to begin figuring out what they need to do in order to play competitive ball over the regular season’s final six weeks.
At the moment, none of the area teams can be labeled surprises, but there is an unpredictability to each on a nightly basis. Case in point: Port Charlotte’s 6-1 win at Lemon Bay this past Friday night. A lot had to go right for the Pirates and wrong for the Mantas for that outcome, but at the same time, it could be argued the Pirates were due for a game like that.
Venice is stepping from one land mine to another this season and it’s extremely difficult to gauge just how good the Indians are. They ride the inertia of their tradition to the top spot of the season's first, true rankings, but are they the best team in the area?
Hard to say. Venice has some things to work on. So does everyone else.
On to the rankings.
1. Venice (3-6): That record includes Monday’s midday, 4-1 loss to Chiles, and a 2-1 loss to Lincoln that followed soon after in Tallahassee. As we've noted before, Venice has been playing a murderer’s row and that continued this past week with games (losses) against Lakewood Ranch and Jesuit (twice). The common thread in the losses has been an inability to string together hits at the plate. The pitching appears as if it will be strong enough to be competitive in district play. Playing without the injured Marek Houston has left the hot-hitting John Whitney on an island for most of this season. Even when Houston comes back, Venice’s lineup will need to lengthen for it to make a deep postseason run.
2. Lemon Bay (5-2): Tempting as it is to sneak Port Charlotte ahead of the Mantas after the Pirates’ 6-1 win this past Friday, Lemon Bay still passes the best-of-seven test. If the teams played a best-of-seven series, it’s difficult to see Port Charlotte winning four of those games. The Mantas lost Friday's game in the latter innings after too many blown opportunities at the plate. They had 10 hits – all singles – but nine belonged to four hitters scattered throughout the lineup. The other five accounted for five of the team’s seven strikeouts. That’s a bit of an outlier for the Mantas. What might not be an outlier is the Mantas’ relative lack of stolen bases. Lemon Bay caught teams off-guard with their speed a year ago. That isn’t happening as much now, so instead they are relying on moving from first to third and second to home. They’ll need to ramp up those thefts, though, because rattling pitchers was the key to their success in 2021.
3. Port Charlotte (5-2): That statement above concerning a best-of-seven series is subject to change if the Pirates are truly putting their miscues behind them. The team’s occasional lapses in the field and with runners on base (offensively and defensively) sank them a year ago when they snowballed into rallies for the opposition. Port Charlotte is still struggling to play a clean game, but those mistakes aren’t as many and they aren’t compounding. Perhaps as much as any team in the area, the lineup can string together hits, and on nights when they do that and limit mistakes, the Pirates’ pitching can do enough to pull out the win. Jeffrey Vivian’s ability to pitch out of jams on Friday at Lemon Bay might be a long-term answer to who follows Landon Carter on the bump. The relief pitching needs to improve, though.
4. DeSoto County (5-3): The area’s deepest pitching staff behind Venice resides in Arcadia. The Bulldogs boast a staff earned run average of 1.25 thanks to the potent 1-2 punch of senior Will Patton and junior Ryan Fullerton. Each has made three starts with Patton (1-1) logging 26 strikeouts against just nine hits in 14-plus innings. Fullerton (2-1) has been of the pitch-around variety, scattering 17 hits over 16 innings. He has struck out 18 and pitched well enough to give DeSoto a chance to win each of his starts. Sophomore Will Joens is a change-of-pace hurler who has pitched to a 2.25 ERA, as well. The Bulldogs’ big flaw is in the field, where the errors have piled up. Part of the reason for the team’s low ERA is 14 unearned runs scored by DeSoto’s opponents. At the plate, the Bulldogs are getting big seasons from juniors Jace Kellogg (.478) and Trey Tanner (.400).
5. Charlotte (3-3): As Tarpons coach Lavell Cudjo is fond of saying, there’s plenty of time left in the season for Charlotte to get things sorted out. The Tarpons are at .500 for the moment mostly due to a different shortcoming on any given night. Sometimes the pitching comes up snake-eyes. Sometimes the bats flutter away. Sometimes, it’s just the opponent’s night – such as last week when the Tarpons traveled to face IMG Academy’s Black squad and came away with a 10-1 loss. Other than that game, Charlotte has been competitive in every other contest so far this season. Making the clutch play at the key moment has evaded the Tarpons on occasion, but at the same time, they’ve shown a penchant for pouncing on an opponent’s mistakes (see: big wins against Cypress Lake and North Port).
6. North Port (0-8): Well, the Bobcats are here because of the numbers inside those parentheses. It just hasn’t been North Port’s year. Close games get away from them late while routs have been decided early. Half of the games have been one-run losses. The other defeats have come by an aggregate 39-10 score. The Bobcats are not playing any games during spring break, a much-needed reset. They will come out of the break with a three-game set against DeSoto County, which will be must-see baseball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.