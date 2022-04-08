NORTH PORT — It took some time for the Lemon Bay baseball team to adjust to its surroundings against Venice at CoolToday Park on Friday night.
By the time they did, it was too late.
Venice (9-9) jumped on the Mantas with four runs in the first inning, which propelled the Indians to an 8-1 win in front of an announced crowd of 1,446 under the bright lights of the Atlanta Braves’ spring training facility.
“I definitely think the stage maybe got to them a little bit,” Lemon Bay assistant coach Brendan Cutting said. “They had a little bit of nerves. I told them at the beginning of the game, I said, ‘Listen, guys, it’s baseball no matter where it is. The game is played the same way. The lights are just a little brighter and there’s more people in the stands.
“After the first inning we played solid. The pitching settled back in.”
After going down in order against Indians starting pitcher John Whitney, Mantas starter Abel Albarran struggled with his control in the home half of the first.
The junior right-handed pitcher allowed three singles, walked two batters and threw three wild pitches. Another runner reached on a throwing error by the third baseman.
Though he settled in to strike out Desavion Cassaway to stop the bleeding, the damage was already done.
Meanwhile, the Indians needed no extra time to feel at home.
Many of the players on Venice’s roster played at CoolToday Park last season, and all of them have played against top-tier competition in Tampa, Tallahassee and Bradenton already this season.
“I love this field,” said Whitney, who went 3-for-4 with two singles and a triple while also throwing two scoreless innings. “You can hit a lot of gappers and go a long way on the bases. I love to show out. It gives me confidence that a lot of people are coming to see us.
“I just did my thing, what I usually do.”
Though Venice didn’t relinquish its first-inning lead, Lemon Bay had chances to make it a game.
Still trailing, 4-0, the Mantas opened the top of the third against Indians side-armer Douglas Schapley with a double from Brady Ham and a walk by Jacob Connor.
However, the next three batters were set down in order — on a strikeout, a ground out and an fly out — to end the inning.
Lemon Bay had an opportunity again in the fourth
Trailing 5-0, the Mantas opened the inning with a single and scored three batters later on a double to the left-center field gap by Mason Boltinghouse, but that was all the Mantas would get as the next batter fouled out to the catcher.
The Mantas had one last chance to cut into the deficit in the fifth.
Batting against submarine pitcher Simon Yochum, Mantas Charlie Dillmore and Abel Albarran hit back-to-back singles, but the next batter flew out to right field.
“We put the bat on the ball, we just couldn’t string them together,” Cutting said. “We just didn’t have the energy after (the first inning). As a team, it’s hard to come back from something like that. If that first inning didn’t happen, I think we have a lot closer game.
“We need to be prepared for this when we go to the playoffs. Venice is used to playing in regionals and for state championships. Maybe to them, it wasn’t anything new.”
While Lemon Bay was doing its best to stay in the game, the Venice continued to add on to its lead.
Leadoff triples by Nick Dunn and Whitney led to a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings as Venice pushed its lead to 6-1. Eventually, the Indians put the game away in the sixth against left-hander Jason LePage.
After safely navigating the fifth, the senior left-hander allowed three singles, a walk and threw a wild pitch as two more runs scored to push Venice’s lead to 8-1.
Though the Mantas put two runners on in the seventh against Indians side-armer Blake Bennett, a 4-6-3 double play killed one final rally.
“It is so awesome that the community came out here tonight,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “There was a lot of people here for a high school baseball game, so that’s really fun.
“I’m really happy where this team is headed. We’ve won six out of the last seven, which is what we wanted to do. We stumbled a little bit early, but our guys have changed their game and have stepped up.”
