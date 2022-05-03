The Venice High baseball team tried everything it could to keep its season alive in Tuesday night’s district semifinal at Riverview.
In the end, it wasn’t enough. After rallying from a 4-2 hole in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 4-4, the Indians lost, 5-4, in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk.
After an hour rain delay, Marek Houston started things off with a double for the Indians and later scored when Cole Schumaker hit into a fielder’s choice.
Venice added another run in the top of the second and stayed in control of the game until Riverview’s Clay Russin hit a two-run homer off Indian starter John Whitney in the fourth.
Riverview appeared to take command after capitalizing on a series of walks in the sixth.
The Rams then walked four Venice hitters in the top of the seventh, allowing the Indians one last chance.
Riverview’s Chris Barr led off the top of the seventh with a bunt, and later scored the game-winning run on a walk.
Venice finishes 14-13 and will have to wait until the end of the district tournament to see if it will continue play into the regional tournament.
Indians perfect in playoff openerIt seemed as if the Venice High baseball team could do no wrong in its playoff opener against Lehigh on Monday night.
Hosting the Lightning in the district quarterfinals, four Venice pitchers — Cole Schumaker, Nate Winterhalter, Huston Wynne and Simon Yochum — combined for the first perfect game in program history, according to Indians coach Craig Faulkner’s estimations, on the way to a 14-0 win (five innings).
It also marked Faulkner’s 500th career win.
“It’s nice for our pitchers to come in and all of them have their pitches working,” Faulkner said shortly after the mercy-rule win. “That’s pretty special. It shows where we’re at this time of the year, which is nice.
“We can use everybody tomorrow (at Riverview). All of those guys could come in for relief, if we need them.”
Starting with Schumaker (two innings), then Winterhalter, Wynne and Yochum for one inning each, Venice (14-12) pitchers struck out seven batters while permitting no hard contact.
But even though each Indians hurler shined, none stood out as much as Wynne.
Away from the team for personal reasons for the past few weeks, the left-hander returned against the Lightning and settled back in — sandwiching a groundout around a pair of strikeouts thanks to a knee-buckling curveball.
“He got cleared last week and he’s been throwing bullpens. He’s ready to go,” Faulkner said of Wynne. “It’s big for us. He came in throwing well, throwing his breaking ball well for strikes. He had a nice changeup (Monday) and with a little less adrenaline, he got his fastball where he wanted to.
“He’s a big guy for us to use in relief in the playoffs. One of our goals was to get Wynne into the game (Monday) to see if he’s ready. It was nice to see him back to his old self. Maybe even better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.