VENICE – Riverview's Austin Harford pitched a complete game four-hitter as the Rams defeated Venice, 4-2, in a Class 7A-District 8 baseball matchup Thursday night.
The Riverview senior only struck out one batter, but didn't walk anybody and allowed only four baserunners all night.
Meanwhile, four Indian hurlers combined to walk four batters and hit four others while the defense committed three errors.
"We're still trying to figure out who the guy is to put on the mound," Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. "We gave them about nine free bases so that's something we've got to clean up."
Nate Winterhalter started for Venice and pitched a scoreless first inning before running into trouble in the second and giving way to Simon Yochum. He also had problems finding the plate and left with the bases loaded in the third inning as Doug Schapley came on to strike out Landon Gierhart to end the threat.
But Schapley was replaced by Hunter Possehl after hitting two batters in the top of the fourth, and the junior lefty went the final 3 2/3 innings, giving up only one hit the rest of the way.
"We got out of a lot of big situations with our pitching. It was nice to see Hunter Possehl come in and do well tonight,": Faulkner said. "He hasn't got to pitch a lot lately so it was good to see that from him."
Venice jumped on top in the bottom of the first as John Whitney led off with a double and Marek Houston followed with an RBI single.
The Rams responded with three runs in the top of the second. A walk to Elijah Hunt and a double by Clay Russin put runners on second and third. Winterhalter picked Hunt off third base, but walked Cesar Silva and gave up a base hit to Cooper Backman to load the bases. Dylan Wilds followed with a two-run single to put the Rams in front and a single by Chris Barr drove in another run to make it 3-1.
Riverview scored again in the third as it loaded the bases on a walk, a single, and an error. Silva drove in the run with a ground out to second.
Meanwhile, Harford retired 11 consecutive batters after Houston's first inning single until Stephen Deans and Possehl led off the fifth inning with singles. Brady Schumaker's sacrifice bunt moved the runners up and Desavion Cassaway brought in courtesy runner Jeff Fulcher from third to cut the deficit to 4-2.
But that was as close as the Indians would get, as Harford set them down in order in the sixth and seventh inning to improve the Rams overall record to 13-6. The win also gave Riverview a 2-1 edge in the season series with the Indians.
Venice dropped its second straight game to fall to 9-11 and will host Calvary Christian, the top team in Florida Class 3A, next Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.