Spring break struck this past week so there wasn’t much high school baseball to speak of in the area.
Venice did hit the road for a showcase and took a few punches.
Lemon Bay had a fantastic week, even in defeat, good enough to bump them to the top of our little weekly experiment.
Meanwhile, area interloper Imagine dropped in on the Peace River rivals. Charlotte downed the Sharks 6-1 on Monday, but the Sharks stunned Port Charlotte 6-5 at week’s end.
DeSoto County and North Port took the week off, which was convenient, since the pair will face each other three times this week in what should be an entertaining series.
So with this little break in the action to catch our breath (moment’s over, actually – there was a good slate of games Monday night), let's take a look at how the district races are shaping up.
1. Lemon Bay (6-3). In the still-broken MaxPreps rankings, the Mantas trail Port Charlotte. It’s not a controversial matter, though, because the Pirates do own a 6-1, head-to-head win. Still, the Mantas are playing some good baseball right now. This past week, they drilled Community School of Naples 13-5, then battled Fort Myers – one of the state’s best teams – to the bitter end of a 1-0 defeat.
In addition to the Pirates in District 4A-13, the Mantas will have to solve Bonita Springs and Island Coast. There’s also a dangerous Mariner team lurking.
2. Venice (3-7). It’s hard to know what to do with Venice at this point. The Indians continue to play imperfect and inconsistent baseball against a very tough schedule. Spring break saw Venice drop three offensively challenged games in Tallahassee to panhandle opponents.
Still, all will be forgiven if Venice comes roaring out of the gate this week against District 7A-8 foes Sarasota and Riverview. The Rams are the tougher of the two, sitting at No. 8 in Class 7A with a 3-2 win against Venice in their pocket. Down the line, Gulf Coast could also play spoiler.
3. Port Charlotte (6-4). The loss to Imagine doesn’t look good but is understandable in context. For the most part this season, the Pirates had cut down on their defensive miscues and their subsequent impact on the game. Not so on Friday, as Imagine punished Port Charlotte every time. The Pirates were also trying to stretch out their pitching staff that night, starting a reliever, Caleb Campos.
As mentioned earlier, Port Charlotte’s district features Bonita Springs and Island Coast, both of which are currently inside Class 4A’s top 10. Then, of course, there’s Lemon Bay. When you’re in a district where Mariner is the fifth-best team, you know the postseason is going to be a dog fight.
4. DeSoto County (5-3). Squint and there are some similarities between DeSoto County and Port Charlotte. Both are strong at the top of their rotations and whenever they lose, it’s typically because they kick the ball around. Still, with Jacob Patton and Lane Fullerton atop the pitching staff and a number of change-of-pace options in the bullpen, the Bulldogs are a tough out on any night.
They’ll need every inning those guys can give them in brutal District 4A-8. Sebring gave Lemon Bay fits in an epic playoff game last season and are 10-1 so far this year. They are Class 4A’s No. 4 team and Blue Streaks tripped DeSoto earlier this season, 7-2. Rival Hardee is 8-1 and the Bulldogs will see where they measure up against the Wildcats during the first week of April when they meet for a home-and-home. MaxPreps also lists Parrish ahead of the Bulldogs at the moment, but DeSoto beat the Bulls 3-1 in their season opener.
5. Charlotte (4-3). Don’t read all that much into Charlotte’s location in these rankings. The difference between Nos. 3-5 this week is negligible, despite what MaxPreps has to say about it. The rankings system puts the Tarpons nearly 100 spots behind Port Charlotte and more than 80 being DeSoto County. In truth, the Tarpons’ only losses are a pair to Lemon Bay and one to an IMG crew. Problem is, Charlotte’s wins are not much to write home about just now, beyond a win against Mariner.
Fort Myers sits on top of District 5A-13 like a laughing Buddha. The Green Wave are Class 5A’s No. 2 team. North Fort Myers is just outside the top 10 and Ida Baker profiles close to Charlotte.
6. North Port (0-8). If it wasn’t for bad luck, North Port wouldn’t have any luck at all, as the saying goes. On the flip side, there is the adage that good teams make their own luck. Where does North Port fall on that spectrum? Hard to say, but the full week off for spring break can’t do anything but help reset the season. We’ll find out what the vacation did for North Port this week when they play a three-game set against DeSoto County.
District 6A-8 is still a little hard to figure at the moment. MaxPreps considers Palmetto to be its top team, but the Tigers suffered a season-opening defeat at Port Charlotte. Manatee, Palmetto Ridge and Riverdale are all bunched together, then there is a drop-off to North Port and Immokalee.
