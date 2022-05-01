MONDAY'S GAMES
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Lehigh at Venice
LaBelle at Port Charlotte
Mariner at Lemon Bay
Bayshore at DeSoto County
Cape Coral at Charlotte
North Port at Palmetto Ridge
Sarasota Christian at Imagine, tbd
The past is prologue. What awaits the area prep baseball teams this week is the first chapter of the postseason.
All six public schools and Imagine will be in action today and that fact by itself hints at one reality – all of our squads face an uphill battle to reach regionals this season, some more than others.
Winning the district tournament is the surest way to the regionals, of course. A look at the area’s FHSAA rankings hints that might be the only way our teams can make it, even mighty Venice, due to some factors out of the Indians' control.
But enough of that. Let’s take a look at each team’s district opener, in alphabetical order:
CHARLOTTE
The Tarpons (9-11-1) will play host to Cape Coral (7-16-1) on Monday. These two are fairly evenly matched with Charlotte having an edge in the FHSAA rankings. Charlotte is currently No. 12 in Region 5A-4 while Cape Coral is 15th. The winner advances to face district top seed Fort Myers.
The Tarpons and Seahawks have three common opponents. Both lost twice to Lemon Bay. Both lost to Gulf Coast and both edged Mariner. Drilling down, Charlotte’s two losses to Lemon Bay were by 6-2 and 4-2 scores in the first and third games of the season. Cape played the Mantas at the midway point and lost twice in extras – 6-5 in nine innings and 10-9 in 10.
Fort Myers (19-5) awaits as the region’s overall No. 2 team. The Green Wave mauled Charlotte 16-2 on April 14.
DESOTO COUNTY
Where Charlotte’s opener is a tossup, DeSoto County’s most certainly is not. The Bulldogs (10-12) are easy favorites over Bayshore (6-11) for no other reason than the fact Lane Fullerton tossed a perfect game against the Bruins in an 11-0 win on April 12.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that was also their last win until this past Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Imagine in nine innings, but a lot of that has to do with playing Parrish, Sebring and Manatee, as well as Charlotte down the season’s home stretch.
To end this where we began, DeSoto pretty much finds itself in the same position as Charlotte – win, and the season likely ends 24 hours later at Sebring, Region 4A-2’s top team.
LEMON BAY
Region 4A-4, where the Mantas and Port Charlotte roam, is an incredibly straight forward region. Its top four teams all hail from different districts. So, if the district tournaments play out like chalk, the teams ranked Nos. 5-8 should find themselves in region play.
Unfortunately for Lemon Bay, it’s currently No. 9. Worse, Port Charlotte is No. 8 with a slightly easier path, though both will find themselves underdogs in their respective district semifinals.
First thing’s first, though. The Mantas (13-8) must take care of business against Mariner (15-10), the team that ended the Mantas’ season in frustrating fashion a year ago in regional play. The Tritons are ranked No. 11 in the region but their schedule is considered more difficult than Lemon Bay’s but the Mantas are 8-2 against common opponents while the Tritons are just 4-4. Ida Baker is the largest disparity. Lemon Bay whacked the Bulldogs twice while Mariner split.
A win means traveling to top seed Island Coast (17-7) on Wednesday.
NORTH PORT
The Bobcats (5-18) ended their season on a 4-2 run against a softer schedule than the one that had brutalized them through a 1-16 start. The bad news: They are the bottom seed in District 6A-8. The good news: The district is not good at baseball.
The district’s top seed is Palmetto, which is ranked No. 10 in Region 6A-2. If the eight region seeds were decided solely by FHSAA ranking, none of the teams in North Port’s district would make the field.
So North Port has a chance to make some noise if it gets hot, beginning Monday at Palmetto Ridge (13-9). The Bears beat North Port 11-9 on April 1 in a game the Bobcats most certainly would like to avenge after coughing up a three-run lead in the final frame. A victory Monday means traveling to Palmetto. The Tigers took out North Port 8-3 in early March but have lost three of their last four games, admittedly against very tough competition (Venice, Out-of-Door, Riverview).
PORT CHARLOTTE
As we mentioned earlier, the Pirates (13-8) check in one spot ahead of Lemon Bay in the FHSAA rankings and currently hold the No. 8 spot in Region 4A-4. They are also the No. 3 seed in District 4A-13, meaning they will play host to LaBelle (6-15-1).
Monday’s game has the look of a walkover for Port Charlotte, so it all comes down to Tuesday’s road trip to No. 2 Bonita Springs. Yes, the Bullsharks (17-5) still have to defeat Cypress Lake on Monday, but that is even more of a formality than Port Charlotte’s game.
The two teams have met previously and it’s a game that likely haunts the Pirates. Port Charlotte led 2-1 at Bonita Springs on April 6 before the Bullsharks rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to prevail, 3-2.
VENICE
Easily the most intriguing team in the area, Venice finds itself smack on the regional bubble, yet buried in its own district. The Indians (13-12) have a remarkably difficult road ahead despite clearly being the area’s best team.
Monday’s district opener against Lehigh (6-13-1) will be of little concern. The challenge comes on Tuesday at Region 7A-2’s top-ranked team, Riverview. The Indians went 1-2 against the Rams this season, all three games being low-scoring affairs. Get past Riverview, then the winner of Gulf Coast-Sarasota, the region’s No. 2 and No. 3 teams, awaits.
With three district foes ranked ahead of Venice in the FHSAA region rankings, the Indians are not safe despite being No. 8. District 7A-5’s teams are all ranked outside the top eight, meaning the winner of that district tournament will knock out the No. 8 team.
If Districts 7A-6 and 7A-7 fail to go chalk, that will mean more teams stealing spots, so the only safe path forward for Venice is to win its district title.
IMAGINE
The Sharks may be 5-16, but they will play host to a 12-6 Sarasota Christian in the District 2A-11 tournament by virtue of playing a significantly more difficult schedule.
Unfortunately for Imagine, there is no realistic path forward, even with a win on Monday. Defending state champion and Region 2A-3’s top-ranked team, Out-of-Door, awaits.
