What a grand weekend at CoolToday Park for the area prep baseball scene.
Three teams from the Sun Preps area participated in the two-day Mizuno Invitational at the Atlanta Braves’ spring training home on Friday and Saturday. In both instances, the winners (Venice and Cardinal Mooney) were seasoned teams who jumped to early leads against foes (Lemon Bay and North Port) who were admittedly a bit awestruck by the bright lights and big crowds.
All in all, the event was an overwhelming success and should be a fixture for the area in years to come. Here’s hoping a similar event might one day take place at Charlotte Sports Park.
On to this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (9-9). When the first FHSAA rankings came out last week, the Indians checked in at No. 187 overall and 49th in Class 7A.
Boy, are their district opponents going to be surprised come tourney time.
A team that was never shy on talent just needed some time to figure out where all the pieces fit together. Venice also needed to get Marek Houston back. All of that appears to have happened in this past week as coach Craig Faulkner came up with an ingenious way to handle his pitching staff.
Essentially, expect the kitchen sink every night when facing Venice.
John Whitney, by the way, is making an argument to be the area Player of the Year, batting leadoff, playing stellar outfield defense and serving as the pitching staff’s “opener".
Venice opens this week on Tuesday with a road trip to Clearwater to face a 16-1 Calvary Christian. The Warriors are currently the state’s No. 21 team. Thursday features a rubber match game against Riverview. The Indians and Rams split their first two meetings this season.
2. Port Charlotte (9-7). The only way to label this past week for the Pirates is “frustrating”.
Wednesday, Port Charlotte traveled to Bonita Springs to face arguably the second-toughest team on their schedule. They gave the Bullsharks a fight, taking a 2-1 lead, only to cough it up in the bottom of the sixth in a 3-2 loss. Still, considering the Bullsharks are 15-1 and entered last week as the No. 11 team in Class 4A, it was an admirable showing.
Friday against a Southwest Florida Christian team they probably should have defeated, Port Charlotte fell, 4-1 in eight innings. The Pirates rapped out nine hits, including three for extra bases, but the familiar bugaboo of not getting the timely hit haunted them once more.
Despite the losses, sophomore leadoff hitter Adrian Nina has pushed his batting average to .340 with a .459 on-base percentage. He also has 21 steals.
3. Lemon Bay (10-6). Lemon Bay’s biggest issue at the moment is its district. Entering last week, the Mantas lagged behind Bonita Springs and Port Charlotte in District 4A-13 and found themselves at No. 9 in the region. If all the current district leaders hold serve in their respective tournaments, Lemon Bay will be left on the outside at region time.
Pounding Evangelical Christian and Imagine was of little value this past week and while playing Venice was a bump on the schedule strength, losing to the Indians 8-1 isn’t going to provide much, if any, boost.
The Mantas had just one game this week, playing Ida Baker at home on Monday night. Looking down the road, Lemon Bay should be favored in all of its remaining games except Bishop Verot on April 27.
4. DeSoto County (8-8). The Bulldogs played what was probably the most-entertaining two games of the week among the area schools. The fact they lost both games are not going to be held against them in this space.
Playing rival Hardee in a home-and-home series, the 15-2 Wildcats prevailed by the slim margins of 1-0 and 2-1. In the first game at Wauchula, Bulldogs pitcher Lane Fullerton permitted just two hits and the one run but was outdueled by Hardee’s Carson Montsdeoca, who twirled a no-hitter. In the rematch in Arcadia, Hardee snapped a 1-1 tie with a run in the top of the seventh to escape with the win.
The two losses dropped DeSoto County to 8-8 on the season. The Bulldogs have a pair of road trips this week. They will be favored at Bayshore on Tuesday and underdogs at a very good Parrish Community on Thursday.
5. Charlotte (6-9). The Tarpons really leaned into their schedule this past week. After a layup against Clewiston to get things started, Charlotte faced two of the best teams in Collier County, losing 8-4 at home against Gulf Coast and falling 16-0 at Naples.
While the Naples game got away from the Tarpons, there will be some regret over how the Gulf Coast game transpired. Charlotte started poorly in that one, giving up six runs in the top of the first, then outplaying Gulf Coast the rest of the way.
This week, Charlotte will make the short road trip to North Port to face Imagine on Tuesday before playing host to Fort Myers on Thursday.
6. North Port (1-15). The Bobcats were outscored 20-6 this past week against perennial powers, Riverview and Cardinal Mooney, though the team got a season highlight by playing admirably against Mooney at CoolToday Park.
While last week’s games weren’t particularly close, it is worth noting just how close the Bobcats have been to multiple wins this season. They are 0-7 in one-run games. Their 7-1 win against DeSoto County last month remains an example of what the Bobcats can do if they can put together a clean seven innings.
North Port played Riverdale on Monday night, but the Bobcats will have their eyes on Thursday’s road trip to Booker, a team every bit as snake-bit as their own.
