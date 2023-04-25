Down the stretch of the regular season, Lemon Bay found itself somewhat surprisingly neck-and-neck with Venice as the top baseball team in the Sun Preps region.
Most of that was the result of Venice not playing up to its usual standards, but Lemon Bay’s stout pitching staff and small-ball tenacity were definitely playing a role, as well.
That changed during the final week of the FHSAA sorting season. Though this is the final week of the regular season, the last games to count toward FHSAA rankings were played last week.
Venice pulled away as Lemon Bay suffered an untimely three-game losing streak.
According to the FHSAA, here’s how our region shakes out:
126. Venice
210. Lemon Bay
255. Charlotte
274. Port Charlotte
276. North Port
313. Imagine
404. DeSoto County
Venice didn’t play any of the other area teams this season, but the remaining six got in six or seven games against familiar foes. Among those friendly fire contests, Port Charlotte emerged with the best overall mark, going 5-1.
What’s fascinating about the Pirates’ record, though, is the one loss is the only victory Imagine managed against area teams.
Lemon Bay went 5-2, splitting season series with county rivals Charlotte and Port Charlotte. The Tarpons were 4-3, sweeping DeSoto County, getting swept by Port Charlotte and splitting with Lemon Bay.
North Port went 3-3, getting swept by Lemon Bay and sweeping DeSoto County while the Bulldogs’ lone wins came in a season sweep of Imagine.
The Sharks, as mentioned, had the one surprise win at Port Charlotte.
On to next week’s district tournament outlooks. We’ll go in order of the FHSAA rankings.
VENICE
District: 7A-8
Outlook: The Indians will meet North Port straightaway as the district’s No. 3 seed. The Bobcats have been consistent in that they’ve beaten the teams they should but haven’t scored any meaningful upsets. No. 2 Sarasota likely awaits in the semifinals in a game that will likely depend on who the Sailors throw at Venice. The Indians won both meetings this season – 1-0 and 11-1. Lakewood Ranch is the district’s top seed, checking in at No. 59 in the state. The Indians are most likely going to need to win the district to reach the eight-team regionals. They are currently No. 12 in Region 7A-2.
LEMON BAY
District: 4A-12
Outlook: The Mantas predictably took the top spot and earned a bye into the semifinals, where they will play the winner of the Cypress Lake-DeSoto County quarterfinal. The Mantas’ end-of-season slump tightened up the top end of the district a bit, with No. 2 seed Estero and No. 3 LaBelle all inside Region 4A-3’s top eight. Lemon Bay is currently fifth in the region and should make it through to regionals even with a loss in the district title game.
CHARLOTTE
District: 6A-12
Outlook: The Tarpons are in a five-team district, meaning they advanced directly to the semifinals as a No. 3 seed. They will face No. 2 Palmetto Ridge, which sits 70 spots ahead of Charlotte in the FHSAA rankings. For what it’s worth, Charlotte’s strength of schedule is significantly better than Palmetto Ridge and on any given night, the Tarpons can get a stellar performance on the mound from its decent pitching staff. No. 1 Riverdale awaits in a potential title game. The Raiders are ranked No. 150.
PORT CHARLOTTE
District: 5A-11
Outlook: All hail the Pirates, who surged into the No. 2 seed with some strong late-season play. Port Charlotte has proven beyond a doubt that it can hang with the best teams on its schedule on a given night. They have also struggled at times to string together hits to keep rallies going, which will be a big problem should they reach the district title game against defending Class 4A state champion Island Coast, which made the move up in class this season. Island Coast came to Port Charlotte on March 31 and delivered a 6-1 defeat. In that game, the Gators blew open a 3-0 game when the Pirates’ defense went awry. At No. 14 in Region 5A-3, it’s a win-or-go-home tournament for Port Charlotte.
NORTH PORT
District: 7A-8
Outlook: North Port’s hopes are tied directly to Venice, whom they meet in the quarterfinals. The Bobcats will have to play one of their best games of the year and do their best to keep Venice’s bats off-balance in order to have a shot. Venice would be the easiest team North Port faces in the district tournament as Sarasota awaits in the semifinals. North Port played Sarasota twice this year and failed to score either time.
IMAGINE
District: 2A-11
Outlook: Imagine’s strong season has landed it a No. 2 seed in the district tournament. That’s the good news. The bad news? The No. 1 seed is perennial state title threat Out-of-Door Academy. The Thunder are ranked No. 91 in the state this year and No. 9 in Class 2A. Before any meeting with ODA, the Sharks will need to get past the winner of the Bradenton Christian-St. Stephen’s quarterfinal. Imagine run-ruled St. Stephen’s earlier in the season while Bradenton Christian is ranked No. 400 in the state.
DESOTO COUNTY
District: 4A-12
Outlook: Not much has gone right for the Bulldogs this season but they know plenty about their quarterfinal opponent. DeSoto County split two games with Cypress Lake this season, winning the first game at Fort Myers, 3-2, before losing at home, 4-2. A victory means hoping the third time is a charm against Lemon Bay, which owns wins of 10-0 and 9-2 against the Bulldogs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.