This week marks something pretty special for local prep baseball fans.
On Friday and Saturday, CoolToday Park will play host to the Mizuno Invitational. It has been an event that has struggled to get its feet off the ground, due to COVID and, well, life.
But if all goes well this week, Venice will face Lemon Bay at the Atlanta Braves’ spring training home on Friday night in what could be the best local game of the regular season. On Saturday, North Port will play Cardinal Mooney., Both games will begin at 7 p.m.
Venice, of course, is beginning to find itself, and not a moment too soon. With Marek Houston back in the fold, the Indians are playing better baseball. Meanwhile, Lemon Bay is returning to full strength, as well. Jason LePage has been cleared to resume pitching.
LePage made his debut Monday, tossing two scoreless innings in Lemon Bay’s victory at Evangelical Christian. He threw 22 strikes in 26 pitches, striking out three and allowing a single. If he experiences no setbacks throughout the remainder of this week, he’ll be on track to pitch against Venice with Abel Albarran waiting in the wings as a piggyback starter.
With that, on to this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (7-9). The Indians went 3-1 last week, outscoring their three conquests 32-3. Their one defeat, coming against a solid Canterbury squad, was of the 1-0 variety. Their last win, against local menace Out-of-Door Academy, was a 9-0 wipeout.
This week provides a pair of measuring stick contests. Tuesday is a revenge game against visiting Sarasota. The Sailors nabbed Venice, 7-4, on March 23. Friday is the game at CoolToday against Lemon Bay for local supremacy.
2. Port Charlotte (9-5). The Pirates secured a rare Charlotte County sweep this past week when they dispatched Charlotte, 2-1 in walkoff fashion. Port Charlotte swept their home-and-homes with Lemon Bay and the Tarpons. Before beating the Tarpons twice this spring, Port Charlotte had lost 11 consecutive meetings dating back to 2016.
Port Charlotte will have a pair of tests this week. First up is a trip to 13-1 Bonita Springs on Wednesday. Friday, the Pirates will play host to a decent but beatable Southwest Florida Christian.
3. Lemon Bay (8-5). The Mantas had just the one game last week, cruising past an overmatched Booker, 13-5. As mentioned above, the Mantas were playing at Evangelical Christian on Monday night in the first of three games this week. All eyes were on LePage and it’s obvious everyone liked what they saw.
Brady Ham followed LePage with three more scoreless innings, allowing no hits while fanning five as Lemon Bay went on to win, 9-1.
Tuesday offered a chance for a measure of revenge at Imagine. The Sharks snuck up and ambushed Lemon Bay at home during the last week of the regular season a year ago. The Sharks have not been world-beaters this year but they do own a win against Port Charlotte, so the Mantas can’t look past them to Friday’s game against Venice.
4. Charlotte (5-7). Things were starting to look up for the Tarpons until their bats abandoned them once more against rival Port Charlotte in a 2-1 loss this past Friday. Charlotte had multiple opportunities to string something together, but couldn’t come up with the timely hit. That loss negated the good feelings that came out of a 5-4 win earlier in the week at North Port.
The Tarpons will have no time to dwell on that topsy-turvy week, however. This week features four games, three of which feature stout opponents. ODA paid a visit on Monday night. Tuesday, the Tarpons have a winnable home date against Clewiston, but the back end of the week takes a rough turn. Gulf Coast comes calling on Thursday followed by a trip to Naples on Friday.
5. DeSoto County (8-6). The Bulldogs played an epic, three-game series against Lake Placid last week with all three games being decided by one run. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they lost the first two. Lake Placid took the opener in extra innings, 7-6, then took the middle game, 3-2. DeSoto County avoided the sweep on Friday with a 6-5 victory.
This week features the always rowdy home-and-home rivalry series with Hardee.
6. North Port (1-13). The Bobcats have to be the best 1-13 team in Southwest Florida history. More than half of their losses (seven) have been by one run. Their most recent setback came in an 11-9 slugfest against a good Palmetto Ridge squad. Mikey Murray may be the area’s best hitter, but the rest of the lineup is streaky. The team’s biggest downfall is defense, which goes a long way toward explaining those one-run losses – too many extra outs.
Tuesday’s game might end up being an unpleasant experience, depending on whether or not Riverview is looking past the Bobcats. Saturday, though, at CoolToday Park is a game worth circling. Cardinal Mooney may be 8-6, but they are beatable when viewed throw the prism of North Port’s schedule.
