LAKE BUTLER — When the Venice baseball team lost to Riverview in last week’s district tournament, the Indians weren’t sure if their season had just ended.
Venice, which ended up earning the final seed in 7A Region-2, continued to practice and the preparation almost paid off in a 1-0 loss to the top-seeded Wolverines on Tuesday afternoon at Windermere High School.
“We weren’t doubting it. We knew we had a 50-50 chance,” Venice senior John Whitney said of what the team thought before regional seeding was announced. “We were planning on playing. I came in feeling good because they hadn’t seen any of us except maybe like scouting.”
It turned out Whitney was right to be feeling good.
The left-hander had pinpoint command and strong velocity as he struck out nine Wolverines and walked one across his six innings of work.
After putting out fires in the first and fourth innings — a runner picked off and a runner thrown out stealing — Whitney and the Indians fell victim to timely hitting from the Wolverines in the fifth.
“John pitched a great game for us,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He gave us every chance to win. They got one big hit when they really needed it.”
Windermere first baseman Guillermo Yepes opened the bottom of the fifth inning with a leadoff single past third base and was pulled for pinch-runner Declan Brown, who later stole second base. Three batters later, outfielder Justin Grant laced a two-out single to left field, scoring Brown in what turned out to be the game-deciding run.
“I got a little tired toward the end of the game,” said Whitney, who finished with 87 pitches. “But I just try to do my thing.”
The Indians made plenty of contact against Windermere starter Cannon Feazell, but struggled to find open field against a quick and athletic Wolverines defense.
Venice registered just a pair of hits — by Jon Embury in the third inning and Marek Houston in the seventh — and couldn’t move a runner into scoring position.
Embury was thrown out trying to steal second base and Houston was stranded at first after Nick Dunn, Whitney and Cole Schumaker went down in order.
“(Feazell) is a good pitcher and he mixes his pitches up very well,” Faulkner said. “We couldn’t quite get the big hit we needed. Marek hit the ball hard two or three times. We didn’t get but one hit out of it.
“That’s the way it goes sometimes, it goes right to some people.”
