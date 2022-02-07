ENGLEWOOD — After scoring the last 11 points of the second quarter to take a 29-20 lead, Lemon Bay had to be feeling confident as it headed to the locker room at halftime of Monday’s District 4A-12 quarterfinal game against Bonita Springs.
Instead, the Bull Sharks chipped away at the lead and sank just enough free throws at the end to defeat the Manta Rays, 50-47.
Bonita Springs started off hot, hitting its first four shots to take a quick 11-3 lead, but Lemon Bay got back within five points at the end of the quarter.
The Mantas kept the heat on during the second quarter. A steal and dunk by Chase Tudor evened the score at 20-20. Seconds later, a 3-point basket by Gabriel Arritt gave Lemon Bay its first lead of the night. In all, the Mantas outscored the Bull Sharks 18-4 in the second quarter.
“The energy was up, the crowd was up, we fed off the energy and that put us in a good position,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said.
The Bull Sharks regained the momentum after the break. They got the lead back, 38-37, on a 3-point play by Josiah Sessler with 6:24 to go. The Mantas went right back on top on a three point bucket by Zak Morrill, and led 44-40 with 4:06 to play after a double technical foul was called.
“I just reminded the boys at halftime that we forgot to play as a team,” Bonita Springs coach Caz Razo said. “We went from a great first quarter run to a second quarter where we weren’t getting back and letting them get easy transition and fast break baskets.”
But Morrill’s trey would be the only points Lemon Bay would score from the field in the final quarter.
“Things just got too slow,” Huber said. “They controlled the tempo in the second half and we just couldn’t get enough baskets to get the tempo going the way we wanted to.”
Bonita Springs evened the score at 47-47 with 51 seconds remaining, and after Lemon Bay turned it over on the ensuing possession, Sessler made one of two free throws to put the Sharks in front with 21 seconds to go.
Jace Huber was fouled on the next trip down the court, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Bonita Springs got the rebound and Sessler was fouled again. The junior sank both foul shots with 11 seconds to play, and the Mantas could not get off a clean shot as time expired.
“We rebounded very poorly in the fourth quarter,” Huber said. “They got multiple offensive rebound chances and that essentially was the game.”
Huber also said the triangle-and-two defense Bonita Springs employed confused the Mantas.
“We threw a junk defense at them,” Razo said. “We watched four or five of their games and knew who their go-to shooters were and tried to eliminate them. Just throwing them a junk, then occasionally going man and back to a 2-1-2 zone really threw them off.”
Sessler led all scorers with 13 points for the Bull Sharks (5-14). Chris Andrews had 12 points on four 3-pointers and Malachi Plummer added 11. Morrill, Huber, and Jacob Newcomb had 10 each for Lemon Bay, which ended its season with a 9-14 record.
“I feel really bad for our 13 seniors,” coach Huber said. “That’s not the way we wanted to end it.”
