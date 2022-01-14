ENGLEWOOD — On Dec. 4, Charlotte committed 27 turnovers in a loss to Kathleen.
On Friday, Charlotte forced 30 turnovers and cruised to a 61-36 victory at Lemon Bay.
You’ve come a long way, Tarpons.
“That’s us, unfortunately,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said with a shrug. “We’ve been preaching that we’ve got to start taking better care of the ball down the stretch here, and if we do, I think we can score some points and make some things happen.”
Exhibit A: The first quarter Friday night. Lemon Bay turned the ball over on each of its first six trips down the court and on nine of its first 11. Charlotte sprinted to a 22-7 lead.
“They were a little nervous in anticipation,” Massolio said. “And it was our first game all week and we were kind of amped up. We pretty much scouted them all week and prepared for them all week, so we were ready to go.”
As the turnovers mounted for Lemon Bay, the ability to develop any kind of rhythm on offense evaporated. Only once all night did the Mantas get baskets on consecutive trips down the court.
Meanwhile, playing without starting point guard Jordany Reyes-Sanchez, Charlotte juggled its rotations and got contributions up and down the roster. The unselfish play, a tone set by Kris McNealy stepping in for Reyes-Sanchez, led to 10 assists in the first half as Charlotte pushed its advantage to 34-16.
“We were a little shorthanded, but we’ve dealt with that all year so we said next man up,” Massolio said. “Kris McNealy stepped in for Jordany at point and did some nice stuff. Some guys had to play other positions, but all in all, I think we played pretty well.”
Jacob Newcombe led Lemon Bay (5-10) with 14 points, 12 coming on 3-point shots, including a few that were moonshots. Luke Newcombe added 10 as Lemon Bay was held to its second-lowest point total of the season.
“You can’t beat a YMCA rec team with 30 turnovers,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “I cannot, I cannot, I cannot explain why we played that way. I’m as caught off-guard by our performance as anybody, but I told them one thing I’ll promise you is this coaching staff is going to work really hard on the next game and prepare them to be ready. That’s not going to change.”
Charlotte (9-7) got 15 points each from DJ Woods and John Gamble as Massolio picked up his 495th victory as Tarpons coach. Kevin Sanders and Koen Lockett led Charlotte with five rebounds each as the Tarpons won the battle of the boards, 25-18.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday on the road. Charlotte travels to Fort Myers while Lemon Bay heads to Cardinal Mooney.
