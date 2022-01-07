In a shoe box in a closet of his home, Larry Taylor keeps a note card that lists four things his high school basketball coach, Curt Allen, wrote down for him to work on if he wanted to play Division I college ball.
“I still have it to this day, because at the end of the day, when I achieved those things, I achieved that goal,” Taylor said Friday. “I take a lot away from him and the way he built that relationship between me and him.”
Allen, who was with the North Port program at its inception and served as its head coach from 2007-2013, passed away this week. He was 60.
Taylor played at Liberty and was one of three Bobcats during Allen’s head coaching tenure who went on to play Division I basketball. He last spoke to his former coach at Allen’s North Port Hall of Fame induction in October.
On that night, Allen, Taylor and some other former Bobcats reminisced about the first-ever alumni game they had participated in during the past summer. Allen coached the “older” alumni against the “younger” team.
“In our last conversation, he was telling me he was getting a bug for coaching again,” Taylor said. “Especially after the alumni game. I told him, ‘You still got it, Coach.’
“It’s tough, man, but I owe a lot of my success when it comes to basketball and my growth as a person during those high school years to him.”
Born and raised in Wabash, Indiana, where the sport was king, Allen’s love for the game was part of his DNA. In his 20s, he even landed a role as a Dugger Bulldog player in the 1986 movie, “Hoosiers”.
Life eventually brought him to Florida and he was there when North Port opened its doors in 2002. He served as an assistant coach under James Slaton during the program’s first five seasons. When Slaton stepped away, Allen assumed the reins. In his six seasons, he amassed a 112-46 record while coaching the likes of Taylor, Shaun Noriega and Casey Wilson. Noriega went on to South Florida while Wilson played for Central Florida.
“He just really knew what it meant to teach the game,” Taylor said. “I was talking to coach (Tom) Tinter, who coached the girls team while Coach Allen was there and he was telling me he had never seen anyone be so in the zone when coaching as Coach Allen was. He was so in his way of life when he was coaching.”
Lemon Bay athletics director Ryan LaVallee was Allen’s AD at North Port and would hire Allen’s assistant, Travis Slanger, to succeed Allen when he stepped down in 2013. LaVallee said he and Allen didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but his passion for coaching was undeniable.
“I just remember Curt being passionate about basketball,” LaVallee said. “He would do anything for his kids. He had the best interest of his kids in his heart. It’s hard to start and build a program, but he definitely took it up a level from where it had been and laid the foundation for Coach Slanger to get them to the Final Four.”
LaVallee recalled the time Allen walked into his office and handed him a $100 check.
“He came in my office after an away game and said he had not gotten along with the officials,” he said. “He said, ‘I complained about the officials to the newspaper and it’s a $100 fine from the state.’
“I didn’t even know it was in the newspaper yet, but he was ready to take his medicine. He knew what he had done and knew what the fine was before I knew what the fine was.”
Allen’s awareness of all the various aspects of basketball was legendary and he knew how to play the game within the game. One of his more memorable gambits came during a rivalry game against Venice.
In those days, Venice coach Steve Cavallero would seek to intimidate the opposition during pre-game warmups by having his players take turns, four at a time, standing at midcourt and staring at the other team.
“Curt came in one day and said, ‘I want to do something and I want to make sure you’re OK with it,’” LaVallee recalled. “I had just become the AD and I said, yeah, let’s try it.”
When the Venice players lined up to glower at the Bobcats, Allen sent the cheerleaders to stand face-to-face.
“These little girls are just standing there and grinning at those boys and these boys didn’t know what to do,” LaVallee said with a laugh. “They’re looking at the ceiling, they’re looking at the floor, they don’t know what to do.”
Taylor was on that Bobcats team.
“They would do it in a rotation, like a factory, and Coach Allen had the cheerleaders do that,” Taylor said. “That was quite the day. It was hilarious.”
When Slaton replaced Cavallero at Venice, Allen came up with another idea to motivate Taylor against the Bobcats’ former coach.
“It was my senior year and Coach Allen knew he needed to get me going for that game,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if maybe Coach Allen exaggerated a bit to get me going, but he told me Slaton might have said, ‘LT is pretty good but we’re going to be able to limit him.’
“That lit a fire underneath me because Slaton was from North Port, so when it was game time, I ended up smacking them, putting 25 on them and making sure they had no chance of winning.”
During the postgame handshake, Taylor had words for a puzzled Slaton.
“I shook his hand and asked him if that was good enough for him,” Taylor laughed. “So Coach Allen definitely knew how to get his players ready to go.”
He also instilled in his players a joy for the sport that would evolve in their post-high school years into a love for mentorship. Taylor said Allen’s methods stay with him to this day as he serves as an assistant coach at Community Christian School.
“The way he ran a program, to me as a high school kid, was so fun because he made sure you kept loving the game,” Taylor said. “It wasn’t something he even had to try to do. It was just natural for him. I hope one thing every young basketball player gets to do is truly understand what it means to love the game.
“He helped me cement what it meant to truly love and learn the game,” Taylor continued. “It’s something so beautiful, that coach and player relationship. That was a bond and it will always be a bond until I see him again in paradise.”
