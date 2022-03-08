When Charlotte lost to Barron Coller on Feb. 22, the Tarpons knew the defeat not only marked the end of the season, but the end of an era.
Tarpons coach Tom Massolio hugged family and friends. The team remained holed up in the locker room for a long time until they trickled out one by one.
It was an open secret – something the players knew, but not something they would openly offer or speak about – that Massolio planned to call it a career at season’s end.
“He’s not just my uncle,” said senior D.J. Woods, son of Massolio’s sister, Darcy. “Without him I wouldn’t be the player I am today, I wouldn’t be where I am today. He deserves all the recognition and praise, but I know at the end of the day he wants what’s best for us and I thank him for that.”
Tuesday, two weeks later and a day after presiding over his final team awards banquet, Massolio made it official.
In a short and to-the-point speech before players, former players, current and former coaches, and all manner of acquaintances one amasses after 25 years on the job, Massolio gave thanks, barely making it through his prepared remarks.
Massolio won’t be going far. Charlotte athletic director Brian Nolan is stepping down at school year’s end, handing the reins to Massolio in a move that has been in the works for some time.
Massolio is suited to the role of athletic director if one listens to what his players had to say about him.
While Woods knew Massolio as an uncle, the rest of the Tarpons considered him a second father.
“Just a father figure,” junior John Gamble said. “He’s always been that type of guy. He’s always going to be there for you no matter what kind of mistake it is. He was a very positive guy just to be around. He was the best coach that I’ve been with and I’m going to miss him, for sure.”
Gamble, like Woods, came up through the Tiny Tarpons and Charlotte Swish youth and travel ball programs under Massolio’s guidance. Seeing him in a fatherly role makes sense. Logan Clauser arrived at Charlotte from rival Port Charlotte just two years ago.
Yet …
“He was really like a father figure in my life,” Clauser said. “He brought me in and I love him so much, for real. He’s done so much for me and every other person on the team.
“I just thank him for everything, thank him for taking me in,” Clauser continued. “All the stuff he’s been through, he’s always put us first and made sure that we were alright. I can’t thank him enough. He’s one of the best people I’ve met in my life.”
Ultimately it was “all that stuff” that brought Massolio to Tuesday.
After his wife, Renee, lost her battle with cancer in February 2021, Massolio found himself a single parent. His son, Austin, is 24, but his daughter, Savannah, is currently in seventh grade.
“I’ve got to be a Dad a little bit and I know taking over the athletic department, that will be a change and there’s still a lot of nights you’re going to be gone,” Massolio said. “But still, 25 years, I’ve not been home on a weekend in June.”
Antsy about the notion of free time, Massolio said he would probably end up filling it in by playing pickleball, watching basketball or helping other coaches with their summer camps.
“I’m stepping back, not retiring,” Massolio said. “But I really want to spend some time with that 13-year-old of mine. She needs that. She needs her Dad more now than ever. In five years, she’ll be gone … but I’ll be there and I’m excited about the next step.”
Massolio leaves the Tarpon hoops program after amassing a 505-227 record. Charlotte won 11 district championships and a region title in that time.
His 500th win came on Jan. 31 against Canterbury and was a goal he had set for himself in his first season.
“I had set a couple goals and told guys I wanted to win 500 games,” Massolio said. “I wanted to win a state title. Those were goals I wanted if I was going to stay here. From Day One, that was the goal.”
Massolio also harbored a desire to coach college basketball but over the years, the right opportunity never presented itself. Before long, he realized what he had in Punta Gorda.
“I thought if there was one place I wanted to be and grow up and build something, it was definitely here as long as they wanted to keep me and I could do things my way,” he said. “That never changed. From Day One, I had backing. I had the full backing of everybody … the administration, the AD, the community.
“When you’re in a place where they will give you that backing and freedom, it’s hard to go anywhere else.”
Massolio’s first team lost its debut – at Barron Collier – and struggled through the first two-thirds of the season before getting hot at just the right time and upsetting Venice, a top-10 team, to reach the regionals for the first time in a long time. That team finished 11-18. Massolio would have just one other losing season over the course of the next 24 years.
On Monday at the team’s awards banquet, many of the players and coaches on those teams, as well as rival coaches, congratulated Massolio as part of a 10-minute video tribute. It was the culmination of a fun night in which Massolio had honored his own players, especially his seniors, with humorous and ultimately heartfelt sentiments.
“I’ll miss the game and I’ll miss coaching; I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t,” Massolio said. “I’ll miss it all to be honest with you, but I … I loved the grind part of it. I’ll miss the friendships that I had through coaching and through the years knowing these guys, and I’ll probably lose some of that. I’ve asked around – that happens.
“I’ll miss the whole thing, I really will.”
In 25 years, Massolio said he could hardly remember a day when he wasn’t at Wally Keller Gymnasium for one thing or another. And he can still clearly recall the three times he missed a practice – once when Renee was pregnant, once when he was so sick he had to be peeled off the floor of his office and sent home by Nolan and Jerry Voss and once late in Renee’s cancer battle.
“I felt really guilty about them, too,” Massolio said. “It’s stupid when you think about it. They’re all really good reasons, but man, almighty, I just loved to come in here.”
He will transfer that drive into Savannah’s budding volleyball and swimming career.
“Just being able to spend a little bit more time and become … well, I’ve been a bit of a swim and volleyball Dad, but now I’m really one of those guys,” he said. “I can’t wait to go hang out and watch things and watch her swimming. When I would miss things (at Charlotte High) I felt guilty because I felt I wasn’t doing enough. Now I’m not going to be that way. I won’t feel guilty at all.”
The things that kept him busy will now go to his successor, whoever that ends up being. Nolan said internal candidates will get the first crack at the position. Considering many of Massolio’s assistants are long-time members of the program beginning with their playing days, continuity seems likely.
Whoever gets the job, Massolio said they’ll be stepping into a turn-key situation, which is another reason why stepping away now doesn’t hurt as much as it might have.
“I have no regrets,” he said. “I had the best high school job in the country. I’ll say that for anybody who wants to know.
“Whoever takes it over, obviously, is going to be in a really good spot,” he added. “Not just with me, but the boosters and the community. Just keep rolling.”
