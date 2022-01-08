PORT CHARLOTTE – The rollercoaster ride that is the Port Charlotte boys basketball season continued to be a feature attraction on Saturday.
The Pirates took everyone in attendance on an adventure against visiting Sebring before breaking down late in a 53-45 defeat.
“Bottom line is we didn’t make plays down the stretch and they did,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said.
In a game that could be a preview of a regional rematch, neither team could distance itself from the other. Every time one team struck, the other countered. There were 20 lead changes, including 11 in the first quarter.
It was the final lead change that mattered most.
When Tae Powell got underneath the bucket to give Sebring a 43-42 lead, Port Charlotte finally ran out of answers. The effect of a few ill-advised quick shots was compounded by missed free throws, turnovers and botched rebounds.
“There was a couple of offensive rebounds we didn’t get and they did,” Rhoten said. “We had a couple of foul shots we didn’t hit and they did. The bounces there way and not ours. It happens.”
Once more, Rhoten said the Pirates found themselves in a key situation with a young group on the floor. Win or lose, it was up to that group to find a way.
“I looked out there in the fourth quarter on that stretch run and I see I have three freshmen out there, so I thought to myself, it just goes with the territory,” he said. “If I had a magic trick, I’d use it, but I can’t rebound for them and I can’t make foul shots for them. We’ll just work on it.”
Alex Perry led Port Charlotte with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Bode Stewart added 11 points as the Pirates fell to 7-6 on the season. Perry and fellow senior Onix Diaz were each called for technical fouls. Sebring (7-9) converted those instances into three points each.
The schedule takes a frenetic turn next week for Port Charlotte with games against Venice on Tuesday, Lehigh on Thursday and a trip to Riverview on Friday. As the season enters its home stretch, Rhoten said the goal will be to find better cohesion.
“Everybody coming together and just staying together,” he said. “It’s frustrating because they’re competitors and they want to win. Things won’t always go their way.
“You’ve got to have composure, stay poised and keep working and sometimes it helps if you put your teammate above yourself.”
