NORTH PORT – Joey Rivera hit a jump shot in the lane with 15 seconds to play in overtime, giving North Port a 61-60 victory over Lehigh In a District 7A-8 quarterfinal Tuesday night.
The teams went back and forth in the final minute of the fourth quarter before Elijah Lubsey sank two free throws to send the game into the extra period. Rivera hit a 3-pointer at the beginning of the overtime to put the Bobcats on top, 59-56, but the Lightning countered with two buckets to retake the lead, 60-59. With less than a minute left, the Bobcats rebounded the ball and headed up court, as coach Ryan Power opted not to call timeout to set up a play.
“I’m a big believer in that situation, there’s less than 20 seconds left and everybody’s in scramble mode,” Power said. “These guys have worked for 15 to 18 years on their skills and if they’re in scramble mode I have confidence in our senior Joey Rivera to be able to make a play and get a shot off.”
Rivera said he was Plan B.
“The play was to get it to Eli in the post,” Rivera said. “But that didn’t work. They denied it so I had to make something happen. I went in, they cut me off, I had to snatch back and I had to shoot it, and that was the game.”
The Lightning led 30-29 at halftime and 45-41 after three quarters as neither side could separate from the other. Lehigh led by six midway through the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats defense clamped down and a three-pointer by Rivera gave North Port a 52-51 lead with 1:12 to go.
Avant Upshaw, who led Lehigh with 22 points, put the Lightning ahead with a jumper with 35 seconds to go before James King answered with a layup to give North Port a 54-53 lead with 25 seconds remaining.
Lehigh’s Cam Humphrey made a layup and was fouled at the 11 second mark. He made the free throw to give the Lightning a 56-54 lead, but Lubsey was fouled underneath the basket with two seconds left and calmly make both foul shots to send the game into overtime.
“I thought in overtime and the last few minutes of the fourth quarter it came down to our defense being able to get us some stops.” Power said. “And then offensively, getting the ball to who we wanted to get it to and them finishing it out whether it was from the perimeter like Joey, or inside and from the free throw line like Elijah did.”
Lubsey finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Bobcats, while King added 11 points and 9 rebounds. Rivera totaled 16 points as the Bobcats, now 12-12, move on to Wednesday night’s semifinal game at Riverview.
“He knew it was possibly his last game on our home court or maybe of his career at North Port,” Power said. “Before the game he was in a different mode. When he walked in here you could tell he was in his own zone and he went out there and did it tonight.”
Rivera acknowledged Power’s assertion.
“I didn’t want it to be my last game,” Rivera said. “The whole fourth quarter and the end of that game, I didn’t want it to be the last one. I kept saying ‘Don’t let this be the last one.’ I wanted to leave it all on the court and that’s what we did. I’m always ready to take the last shot. I love it.”
