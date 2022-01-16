Well, that was fast.
Just like that, we’re three weeks away from the regular season’s final bow. By now, we have a good idea what makes each team tick. We also know some of the things they must work on in the fleeting time that remains before district play.
Whether or not those items on the to-do list get checked off often is determined by what remains on the schedule.
With all of that in mind, let’s dive into this week’s Power 8:
1. Charlotte (9-7): Entering the season, the Tarpons figured they would be a team that shot the ball well and played lights-out defense. The defensive thing has come to pass. The shooting? Not so much.
The good news is the Tarpons’ offense is showing signs of coming around. The primary hindrance has been turnovers. An emphasis on cutting down on those has led to gains offensively, especially in transition where their turnovers had been short-circuiting their quickest path to easy buckets.
Charlotte has moved past the most difficult portion of their schedule, but saying so is a relative thing. The Wally Keller Classic looms as do matchups against IMG Academy Blue, Naples, Canterbury and Lehigh.
2. Venice (6-8): No team – other than Charlotte in some ways – has shown more improvement in recent days than Venice. After they were non-competitive in a blowout loss to the Tarpons, Venice got back to full strength once more and the offense has responded.
After dispatching Port Charlotte 50-39 to avenge a 54-40 whoopsie-do against the Pirates earlier in the season, Venice scored 79 and 80 points in wins against a pair of overmatched foes, Booker and Sarasota.
We’ll see just how far Venice has come this week with a rematch against a slumping Cardinal Mooney and a short-straw draw at the Wally Keller Classic against powerhouse Winter Haven. The Indians have probably circled Jan. 28 against Island Coast as another stop on the revenge tour before they have to close out with Riverview and Fort Myers.
3. North Port (9-7): This past week was a character-builder for the Bobcats, who had been struggling to close out tight games. North Port gamely stood up to neighborhood bully Charlotte in what wound up as a 9-point loss and parlayed the confidence it gained into a 47-41 overtime win against Braden River and a 57-52 win against Booker.
Eli Lubsey, the area’s breakout sophomore, factored greatly in the latter victory, scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, affirming coach Ryan Power’s belief that Lubsey is already among the area’s best players.
The Bobcats have a rugged remaining schedule, beginning Monday with Port Charlotte. They’ll play Science Hill at the Wally Keller Classic, then face Venice, Lemon Bay and Charlotte consecutively before closing out with Golden Gate.
4. Port Charlotte (8-8): The Pirates are the most 8-8 team of any 8-8 team that has ever played 16 games. Their longest win streak is two games and their longest losing streak is two games.
Catching the drift? Port Charlotte’s only consistent attribute this season has been inconsistency. That happens when a team returns just one full-time starter and plays three freshmen as part of the primary rotation.
Alex Perry is the area’s most potent offensive threat, but other teams know that, too. His fearlessness to mix it up with teams that are focused on battering him has led to a raft of injuries. Perry’s injury absences have produced something of a silver lining. The freshmen are on an accelerated learning curve and juniors Bode Stewart and Caleb Campos are beginning to assert themselves more … yes, we’ll say it … consistently.
The Pirates still have what might be the clearest path to the playoffs of all area teams, should they manage to hold off Lemon Bay and DeSoto County. The regular season will give them the necessary tuneup with games remaining against North Port, Charlotte, Science Hill and Fort Myers, among others.
5. Lemon Bay (5-10): We’ve said it many times before in this space: Lemon Bay’s strength is in its ball movement and perimeter shooting.
The reason why the Mantas twice as many games as they’ve won has to do with an erratic faith team-wide in their ability to do those things. Lemon Bay hit rock bottom on Friday in a 61-36 blowout loss against Charlotte. The Mantas committed a whopping 30 turnovers and, as they have done in several losses this season, turtled when it came pulling the trigger.
Passing up open shots is a confidence problem. The resulting decision to pass instead of shoot had led to turnovers. It leads to a feedback loop of bad shots and bad passes which become easy buckets going the other way.
The good news: Lemon Bay’s remaining schedule is manageable. Cardinal Mooney aside, one can squint and see the Mantas go 7-1 down the stretch if everything went right. That would included a punch-above-weight win against Evangelical Christian, but other than that, they should be able to compete.
6. DeSoto County (4-7): On Jan. 3, DeSoto County blasted Community Christian 70-34 and … were never heard from again. The Bulldogs shut themselves down over the past two weeks due to COVID-19 exposures at home and abroad.
The pause scuttled what had been an uptick in team play. Early on, the Bulldogs could never seem to get its perimeter play and inside play to synch up. That was beginning to happen in wins at Lemon Bay and against Community Christian, but the long layoff might put the team back to square one.
The remaining schedule is a good blend of challenges and get-well games. Parrish Community, Discovery Port Charlotte and a Lemon Bay team angling for revenge are the remaining doozies. There also is the always-fun rivalry visit from Hardee. Lake Placid (twice), Oasis and Lake Meade are winnable.
7. Imagine (4-5): After two fall-to-Earth losses against Braden River and Sarasota Christian, the Sharks did what they needed to do and took care of business against a winless Island Coast. The 57-45 win marked the most points Imagine has scored since a 68-35 win against Community Christian on Dec. 10.
What’s wild about Imagine’s schedule is how back-loaded it is. The Sharks will play nine games in 17 days beginning with Tuesday’s date against the Classical Academy. Parrish Community looms on Feb. 1, but Imagine, if healthy, should be competitive with many of their remaining opponents, especially CCS and Sarasota Military. A rematch at Braden River will be a good measuring stick game, too.
8. Community Christian (1-10): By now you know the story of the Mustangs. Injuries and transfers and yada, yada, yada. The issues have been compounded by an 11-day layoff that ends Tuesday when CCS plays host to Gulf Coast HEAT.
Thursday’s game against Imagine should be spirited, as always, and the Mustangs should be competitive in their regular season finale against mysterious Cape Coral Christian. In between is a rough run against Lemon Bay, Sarasota Christian and Sarasota Military.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.