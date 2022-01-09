We interrupt our season-long Power 8 boys prep basketball rankings for a word from the FHSAA overlords.
The first state rankings were released this past week. Last season, the rankings were nothing more than a curiosity, since COVID-19 procedures led to a tweak of the qualifying process. The top two teams in each district automatically advanced to region play.
This season, the original plan is back in place — four district winners, four at-large berths. Trounce a weak schedule but lost your district title game? Enjoy your spring sports season. Played a brutal schedule and lost the district title on a disputed call in overtime? See you at regionals.
Charlotte has always played a grueling schedule but the Tarpons have taken it to the extreme this season. As coach Tom Massolio said before the season began, should the Tarpons go 15-10, they will be a team to be feared.
Currently, Charlotte is 8-7. The Tarpons have maintained their No. 1 ranking in our fun little time-suck from Day 1.
But does the FHSAA agree? In deference to the Lords Of All They Survey, we’re turning the rankings over to the number-crunchers in Tallahassee.
Without further ado, here is this week’s Power 8, FHSAA Edition:
1. Charlotte (8-7): The Tarpons are over .500 for the first time since they decimated Parrish Community 63-29 and improved to 4-3. Common thread between that win and this week’s pair of victories? They came against what can fairly be called “normal” competition.
The Tarpons have played the second-most difficult schedule in Class 5A and the 20th toughest overall. The state’s most-difficult slate belongs to Dr. Phillips, which Charlotte faced at the City of Palms Classic last month.
Charlotte checks in as the state’s 134th-best team. The Tarpons are 27th in Class 5A but thanks to that schedule, they are No. 5 in Region 3. That puts them in excellent position to reach the postseason, should they not be able to solve district foe Mariner, the region’s top-ranked team.
2. Port Charlotte (7-6): The Pirates slipped up this weekend by losing to Sebring, a team that is stalking them in the FHSAA rankings. Overall, Port Charlotte has played what amounts to an average schedule and its pair of narrow wins against Lemon Bay aid the cause.
The Pirates are No. 285 in the state and 41st in Class 4A. While neither of those rankings evoke starry eyes, their No. 4 rank in Region 3 is huge.
Which, again, makes the Pirates’ loss to Sebring (No. 50 in 4A, No. 8 in Region 3) infuriating.
In Port Charlotte’s favor is a schedule that takes a hard right turn into a major degree of difficulty. This week alone, the Pirates will face Venice, Lehigh and Riverview. The following week, a rematch with Charlotte looms.
Pull out a couple of wins while navigating that gauntlet, the Pirates could remain in good shape to earn an at-large bid if they can’t win their district.
3. North Port (7-7): The Bobcats brought out the best in Charlotte’s defense this past Tuesday, dropping a road date, 48-39. Still, it was a sign of overall improvement from the Bobcats, considering they stayed within single digits of a team that decimated Parrish Community (which earlier in the season had decimated North Port).
As it stands, North Port’s overall strength of schedule is slightly on the weak side and wins against teams like Sarasota, Bayshore and Ida Baker don’t move the needle.
Currently, North Port is ranked No. 355 in the state and No. 77 in Class 7A. They are 17th in Region 2, which is downright frightening considering a powerhouse like District 8 mate Riverview is merely sixth.
North Port hung in with the Rams for a while earlier this season before losing, 61-50 and the schedule is such that the Bobcats could cobble together a strong finish. Revenge wins against Venice and Charlotte would help.
4. Venice (3-8): Ranked No. 444 overall, No. 89 in Class 7A and No. 19 in Region 2, Venice has established its floor. Nominally trailing North Port while playing a nominally competitive schedule, nothing has been nominal about Venice from its opening tip.
Strange but true, this team – the one that was obliterated by Charlotte this past Friday – is the one squad in the area that can make the biggest gains over the season’s final weeks if weird things stop happening to them.
The latest mishap has been a school schedule that is out-of-step with its area competition. Venice was still on break Friday when it traveled to Charlotte. As such, it was missing a key cog in Austin Bray. Skilled big men have proven to be Charlotte’s kryptonite this season. Bray’s presence also has a way of putting all the pieces of Venice’s puzzle in place.
With none of that happening Friday night, Venice got smoked. Going forward, such things should not be an issue.
The schedule will stiffen in coming weeks, meaning wins against teams such as Cardinal Mooney, Gulf Coast, Riverview and Fort Myers will do wonders for Venice’s postseason hopes. If Venice can resolve its issues when it comes to closing out games, the Indians could be a low-key threat to win their uber-competitive district. That Feb. 3 meeting at Riverview will tell the tale.
5. Lemon Bay (5-8): According to the FHSAA’s formula, the Mantas have played the weakest schedule among the area’s public school teams. Going 5-8 against that slate means Lemon Bay is currently No. 511 in the state, No. 78 in Class 4A and 14th in Region 3.
A closer look reveals a few anchor teams dragging down the Mantas’ schedule rating. Sarasota Military, Community Christian, Imagine, Oasis and Out-of-Door are all bringing up the state’s rear, canceling out two games each against Parrish Community and Port Charlotte.
What’s truly frustrating for Lemon Bay is that its best win is against Out-of-Door. That 71-65 overtime thriller to close out the Provencher Holiday Shootout came against a team that, for one mesmerizing night, shot better than it has all season.
All Lemon Bay can do right now belly up to the bar against a schedule that will stiffen. The Mantas’ next three games come against Evangelical Christian, Charlotte and Cardinal Mooney. No matter what happens the rest of the way, Lemon Bay can take some reassurance from the fact it pushed district foe Port Charlotte to the absolute breaking point in two narrow defeats. The Mantas have all the reason in the world to believe they can advance to regionals the old-fashioned way – by winning it all.
6. DeSoto County (4-7): The Bulldogs hit pause on their season this week due to COVID-19 concerns home and away. When they return, they’ll have to work hard to improve on their No. 514 state mark built against a schedule that is rated only a fingernail ahead of Lemon Bay’s. DeSoto County is No. 80 in Class 4A and No. 15 in Region 3.
That said, DeSoto County owns a win at Lemon Bay and pushed Port Charlotte hard before losing late. The Bulldogs are every bit in the mix to win their district as their nearby Power 8 mates.
Another plus for DeSoto County in terms of schedule difficulty is its back-loaded slate. The Bulldogs could be the busiest team in the area during the season’s final three weeks.
7. Imagine (3-5): The Sharks are 3-5 against a schedule that is mathematically twice as weak as Lemon Bay’s (put that in perspective when considering the difference between the public and private school teams this season). Still, Imagine is just seven spots behind DeSoto County in the state’s overall rankings, checking in at No. 521. They are 92nd in Class 3A and No. 23 in Region 2. Part of Imagine’s woes have to do with a very sparse schedule to begin the year. Indeed the Sharks’ schedule is heavily back-loaded.
Games against Parrish Community, Lemon Bay and Braden River, among others, await.
8. Community Christian (1-10): The Mustangs’ lone win this season is against a team that doesn’t compete in the FHSAA (Venice Christian) and their 10 losses have been by an average of 37.4 points.
That’s what injuries and illnesses do to an already short-handed team decimated by an off-season talent drain.
Community Christian’s state rank is 630. They are No. 92 in Class 2A and 23rd of 24 team in Region 3.
