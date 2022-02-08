VENICE — Moments after Venice saw its 10-point lead turn into a two-point halftime deficit, the team had a simple message for its coach.
“They told me that it was no big deal and that they were going to be fine,” Indians coach Mike Montgomery said.
It turns out the Indians were right. Shea Cullum led a third-quarter charge that eventually resulted in a 62-56 victory in front of a good crowd at The Teepee.
Both teams failed to capitalize on early scoring opportunities. Venice, a team that had been consistent in getting up and down the floor and finding the bottom of the net, missed half-dozen transition layups and Jayshon Platt was 0-for-5 from the floor in the opening quarter. Three late buckets from Austin Bray gave Venice a 17-12 lead.
“We had nine opportunities there and we didn’t finish any of them,” Montgomery said of his team’s early struggles from the floor. “We should have pulled away … but we just didn’t finish any of them.”
Isaiah Levine, Platt and Bray sparked a 7-0 run to start the second quarter. Just when it seemed like the Indians were ready to take control of the game, Sarasota’s Sam Mooney put the Sailors on his back and scored on four consecutive possessions.
Sarasota kept clawing back and took the lead on a long 3-pointer by Mooney. Sarasota’s Jordan Savard narrowly missed a half-court shot at the buzzer, but the Sailors still took a 34-32 lead at the break.
“We just got stagnant,” Montgomery said.
Cullum scored on three of Venice’s first four possessions of the third quarter, which included back-to-back treys that gave the Indians a lead they would never relinquish. Cullum scored 11 of his 14 points in the third period.
“I think with our team, it just all comes down to energy – and sometimes it takes a little bit to get going,” Cullum said. “But once we get going, we get in the zone. That’s when we really start playing best as a team.”
Venice held Mooney – who sat out most of the third quarter – and the rest of the Sailors in check over the final period. The Indians led by as many as nine points before Sarasota took advantage of a couple of late turnovers to make it a game again in the final minutes.
Platt delivered the final blow, converting back-to-back turnovers into layups and scoring again with just under a minute left. Mooney added one last three-pointer just before the buzzer to give him a game-high 15 points.
“The pace picked up and the shots went down,” Montgomery said. “Luckily Shea came alive and made some big shots for us. This team has the ability to hit big shots and go on runs at any moment.”
Levine tied Cullum with a team-high 14 points, followed by Platt with 13 and Bray with 11. Venice improved to 11-10 on the season.
Montgomery said he hoped the Indians got the early mistakes they made against Sarasota out of their system heading into Wednesday’s district semifinal matchup at Gulf Coast.
“We didn’t play so great on our home court, where we are usually really good and our confidence is high,” he said. “We didn’t transition well or get down the floor like we normally do, so hopefully tomorrow we can break out of that.”
Cullum said the Indians are up for the challenge.
“They’re a tough team,” he said of Gulf Coast. “They’re super fundamentally, and they remind me of Cardinal Mooney but I think we can do it. We’re really coming together at the right time.”
