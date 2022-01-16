Sun preps logo

DYNAMIC DOZEN

12 players to watch among the teams visiting this year's Wally Keller Classic

MARCUS ALLEN

Norland

The 6-7 sophomore wing is averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and has six games of 20 or more points.

EDDRIN BRONSON

Tampa Catholic

The 6-3 junior combo guard checks in as the state’s No. 18 talent in 247’s accounting of the 2023 class. He averages 14.6 points per game.

A.J. BROWN

Orlando Christian Prep

The 6-3 senior guard is currently Florida’s No. 17 prospect, according to ESPN. He is averaging 18.4 points.

TRE DONALDSON

FSU School

The 6-2 senior has signed with Auburn and is averaging 15.2 points per game. ESPN rates him as the No. 27 point guard in the 2022 class.

HANSEL ENMANUEL

Life Christian

The 6-4 senior combo guard has just one arm, but passes well and won the City of Palms Classic dunk contest. He is committed to Tennessee State.

JASON JACKSON

Riverview

The Rams’ 6-3 junior shooting guard is considered the No. 8 prospect in Florida’s 2023 recruiting class, according to 247. He leads the team with 19.1 points per game

JAMIER JONES

Riverview

The 6-5 freshman is going to haunt the Florida Gulf Coast for years to come. He is averaging 18.6 points and has six games of 22 or more points.

KOLBY KING

Pines Charter

The dynamic 6-2 senior leads the Jaguars with 16.6 points per game. He is a St. Johns signee and considered by ESPN to be the No. 24 recruit in Florida.

KARTER KNOX

Tampa Catholic

The 6-5 wing has eclipsed 20 points nine times in 16 games and reached double figures in rebounds four times. He’s averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 boards.

VEN-ALLEN LUBIN

Orlando Christian Prep

Brown’s 6-7 senior teammate is No. 14 on ESPN’s list of Florida recruits and has signed with Notre Dame. He’s averaging 14.1 points and 8 rebounds.

ANGEL MONTAS

Life Christian

The 6-5 senior small forward is considered the No. 32 prospect in Florida’s 2022 class, according to 247. He has offers from Illinois, Tennessee and Dayton.

BRICE SENSABAUGH

Lake Highland Prep

The 6-6 senior wing has already signed with Ohio State. He’s considered the No. 17 power forward in the 2022 class.

