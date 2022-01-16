THE HOME TEAMS
CHARLOTTE BOYS
Hometown: Punta Gorda
Record: 9-7
About: The Tarpons are ranked No. 122 in the state and No. 25 in Class 5A, but that ranking could have been much higher had it not been for a pair of losses they pulled from the jaws of victory. The 65-62 loss to Kathleen stands out due to the Tarpons 27 turnovers. Likewise, untimely turnovers proved lethal in what could have been a sterling resume-building victory against Isidore Newman at the City of Palms Classic that instead went as a 64-61 defeat. Other losses on the Tarpons’ ledger include games against No.2 Dr. Phillips, No. 11 Pembroke Pines Charter, Georgia power Milton, Cincinnati Sycamore and Peoria Notre Dame. A different way to look at Charlotte’s season is view it strictly against Florida schools. Through that prism, Charlotte is 8-3 with wins against SW Florida Christian, SLAM Tampa, Parrish Community and rival Port Charlotte. Their schedule rates as the most difficult in Class 5A’s Region 3.
CHARLOTTE GIRLS
Hometown: Punta Gorda
Record: 9-7
About: The Tarpons have played the state’s third-toughest schedule, which explains why they are the No. 16 team in the state and No. 2 in Class 5A. They’ve played IMG Academy home-and-home, nearly knocking off the Ascenders last week in a 58-56 defeat. Other losses have come against the No. 1-ranked teams in Georgia (Holy Innocents Episcopal), North Carolina (Winston-Salem Christian National) and the No. 2 team in New Jersey (Saddle River Day). There is also a 56-49 defeat to Cardinal Mooney, Florida’s No. 8. Marquee wins include victories against Georgia’s No. 3 team, Mount Paran Christian and Tampa’s Carrolwood Day, Florida’s No. 31 squad.
LEMON BAY
Hometown: Englewood
Record: 5-10
About: When they are playing to their ability, the Mantas are far better than their record attests. An unselfish team that relies on deft passing and 3-point acumen to overcome its height disadvantage, they have shown they can score points in a hurry in wins against Out-of-Door, Oasis and Imagine. When the perimeter touch dries up and the turnovers mount, they can struggle mightily as they did Friday in a 61-36 loss to Charlotte. If not for a similar breakdown, albeit for just one quarter, they would have defeated DeSoto County instead of falling, 75-74.
NORTH PORT
Hometown: North Port
Record: 9-7
About: The Bobcats have shown signs of putting it together of late, winning three of their past four games with the one loss being a noble, 9-point defeat at Charlotte. A late breakdown from the field cost them dearly in a loss to Venice, which began a stretch of four losses in five games. When they are right, the Bobcats are getting balance production from all five spots on the floor.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Hometown: Port Charlotte
Record: 8-8
About: On most nights, the Pirates play three freshmen with a pair of seniors and a pair of juniors, a far cry from last season’s senior-laden crew. As such, their play this season has been inconsistent and streaky. However when they’re on and playing unselfishly, they are a spectacle. The Pirates have beaten every local team not named Charlotte and played well in losses to Naples and Community School of Naples. Most recently, they fell against Keller participant Riverview, 79-58.
VENICE
Hometown: Venice
Record: 6-8
About: Let’s just say the season really began for Venice on Dec. 21, when key players returned from the school’s state championship football run. Their arrival coincided with a brutal uptick in schedule strength, resulting in four consecutive defeats, but Venice has quietly won its past three games, including 50-39 win against Port Charlotte. They scored 79 and 80 points in wins against Booker and Sarasota, showing their ability to pile up points behind a talent group of guards
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.