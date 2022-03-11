PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte High boys basketball office was a mess on Friday afternoon. In one half of the room, the yellow walls were stripped bare. Items were strewn around a recently abandoned desk.
In the other half sat Mike Williams, who earlier that day was hired to replace the person who used to sit on the other side of the room.
Williams takes the reins of the Tarpon boys basketball program from Tom Massolio, who stepped down earlier this week after 25 years and 505 wins. Williams was on Massolio’s staff for the last 16 of those years, primarily as a junior varsity coach, where he got 227 games under his own belt before the promotion.
Williams’ promotion to the head job was considered a slam dunk by most in and around the program, but there was an interview. Earlier on Friday morning, sitting before Charlotte principal Cathy Corsaletti and Massolio – who will take over as athletic director at year’s end for the retiring Brian Nolan – Williams was asked point blank what he thought it would feel like to follow in Massolio’s footsteps.
It’s a question he has been asked often in recent days.
“I don’t know what it feels like,” Williams said. “I don’t know and, not to be arrogant, I don’t know and I don’t care. I haven’t been here for 25 years, so I can’t tell you.
“I’ve been here for 16 behind him, helping him,” Williams continued. “I like the question. I just don’t have a good answer.”
What Charlotte will be getting in Williams, in his own words, will be someone who learned the craft at Massolio’s side, but also eager to chart his own course.
“We’re a lot alike but we think differently here and there,” Williams said. “We both have the same thought processes, which I think is why we’ve gotten along for so long, but I’ve always kind of prided myself on not being the ‘yes’ man to him.
“If I didn’t think it was going to work, I’d tell him.”
Like many of Massolio’s assistants past and present, Williams was a former Tarpons basketball player. His freshman year was Massolio’s first year as head coach with his senior season coming to a conclusion in 2001.
Coaching – heck, basketball – wasn’t on a young Mike Williams’ mind at that point.
“I didn’t really desire to play college basketball,” he said. “Three days after I graduated, I was doing construction in Orlando with my dad.”
Fast forward a few years. Williams was laying trim in a vacant unit when his phone rang.
It was Massolio.
“I remember the day,” Williams said. “I remember the phone call: ‘I need some help, I need you to come back’ and I said, well, let me talk to my mom about it.
“One thing led to another and I’ve been here for 16 years.”
One of the first school events Williams participated in was the annual block party. Williams had returned, but didn’t quite know what he was supposed to be doing.
“We were doing funnel cakes and he kind of looked at me and said, hey, I need you to go coach a game down in Fort Myers,” he recalled. “I went down there and I did it and it was just one of those things where I fell in love with it and have been here ever since.”
Over the years, Williams’ responsibilities grew. The key to all strong prep basketball programs isn’t necessarily what goes on at the high school – it’s what goes on in the years before the kids ever roam the halls.
Williams took over the Charlotte Swish AAU program in 2010 and has helped out with the middle school program and the Tiny Tarpons youth program as well.
It’s a facet of the vocation that many people never really think of or know about.
“There’s so much of what he did that I don’t have any idea yet,” Williams said. “But there’s so much more of what we did as a coaching staff that people in this community have no idea about. It’s not just high school.”
Williams looked at the clock after saying that.
“It’s 4:15 and we’re going over there to coach middle school,” he said. “It’s running the Tiny Tarpons program two nights a week and on a Saturday. Then you get into what you’re supposed to be doing at the high school. And when high school is over, you get into AAU.
“At 7:45, I’m going to coach a seventh-grade basketball program,” he said. “If you don’t have any youth, you don’t have a program. We have a game tonight in North Port.”
That entire thought was the biggest example of the single most important attribute Williams learned at Massolio’s side.
“Dedication. It’s dedication to being the best coach, teacher, parent, father, friend … anything you want to put in front of that,” Williams said. “His work ethic has been phenomenal. He has taught me a lot of those things, probably without knowing he’s teaching me. Just me watching and observing.
“It’s got to be his dedication,” Williams continued. “He was dedicated to making this program as good as it could be.”
Going forward, Williams said his first order of business would be figuring out how to put his own stamp on the Tarpons program.
“I think the biggest challenge, honestly, is going to be the rules and atmosphere I want to implement and getting everybody to buy in,” he said. “When I say everybody, I mean players and parents. If the parents don’t buy in, you can forget it. It’s not going to work.
“So I think it’s going to be the work ethic, the atmosphere and the rules,” he continued. “It’s not going to be a prison. I’m not saying that. But … my goal and that of our coaching staff as a whole is to have you prepared for life, whether it be high school football or geometry, whatever the situation may be. We’re trying to prepare you to move forward in life.”
But for now, it’s time to get ready for some middle-school hoops. And perhaps figuring out what to do with the empty half of the room.
