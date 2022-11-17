PUNTA GORDA – If Charlotte High wanted IMG Academy’s full, undivided attention on Thursday night, the Tarpons certainly got it.
When Jordan Attia nailed a 3-point basket midway through the second quarter to pull the underdog Tarpons within four points of the national powerhouse, the Ascenders perked up and pulled away.
For long enough, anyway.
IMG Academy departed Wally Keller Gymnasium with a 57-44 victory. The Ascenders weren’t necessarily in any danger, but they couldn’t really pull away, either, unlike their game on Tuesday night when they obliterated Canterbury 82-18.
“I am extremely, extremely proud of these guys, because we could have done everything and fold and say, ‘You know what? It’s over and done,’ but they didn’t do it,” Charlotte coach Mike Williams said. “I give them all the credit in the world. They’re the ones playing, not us (coaches).”
IMG came out firing, leaping to a 12-3 lead, but Charlotte stalked the consensus national top 10 Ascenders, then made a move.
Sophomore Dior Evans came off the bench to spark a modest run with five points. Attia’s trey capped the run to pull Charlotte within 25-21 with 3:30 to play before halftime. Evans was all over the floor at both ends throughout the evening, forcing turnovers and facilitating, though many potential assists went unrecorded due to Charlotte’s poor shooting.
“That’s what he does, that’s him,” Williams said. “There’s no other way to put it other than Dior Evans is a bottle of energy just sitting over here (on the bench) waiting to just let go.”
Evans factored heavily into Charlotte’s final push in the fourth quarter, contributing a steal, a basket and an assist during an 11-2 run that cut into what had been a 20-point deficit. Senior John Gamble started the run with a contested 3-pointer. Junior Chris Cornish followed with a steal and dunk, then Gamble drained another trey. Evans got in on the act at that point with a steal and bucket of his own, then fed senior Kirby Schmitz in the low post where a foul sent Schmitz to the free throw line.
Shortly after the run, Williams emptied the Tarpons’ bench as a reward for the group’s vocal outpouring throughout the contest.
“Their energy on the bench was unbelievable,” said Williams, who added the team’s starters praised the bench after the game for its support. “Kirby Schmitz told them that’s what kept us in the game.”
Overall, Williams said it was his belief the team’s starters, especially Schmitz and junior Blake Maddox made strides since Tuesday’s loss to Victory Rock and that Gamble (a team-high 13 points) continues to be a steady force. Though a big team themselves, the Tarpons were outrebounded by the even larger Ascenders, 29-20, but forced 19 turnovers. Cornish led Charlotte with five rebounds.
“I thought John Gamble gave it all he had. Kirby Schmitz came in and played a hundred times better than he did Tuesday and so did Blake Maddox,” he said. “I hat to say we were a couple of plays away, but it felt like it.”
Charlotte will now take lessons learned this week and apply them to the regular season opener Monday against Cardinal Mooney.
