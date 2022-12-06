VENICE — You’d be forgiven if you had to do a double-take when watching Port Charlotte’s point guard float into the lane, contorting his body for a layup.
No, it’s not NBA star Ja Morant. It’s Pirates sophomore Jah Chin.
Port Charlotte’s starting point guard put his Morant-like athleticism on full display Tuesday night at the TeePee, scoring a career-high 22 points in a 64-42 win over Venice.
“I watched him growing up when he played in college. I guess you could say I look up to him,” Chin said of Morant. “We’re both Ja. We can both jump and play ball.
“I was always short and athletic growing up, so I just had to learn to adjust.”
Chin scored in all four quarters, including two 3-pointers and several buckets while driving the lane.
Along with his game-high 22 points, Chin also led Port Charlotte (3-1) with three steals and added five rebounds.
“I’m glad he’s a sophomore,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said. “He’s been coming around. I’ve known Jah since he was 2 or 3 years old. Jah can play basketball.
“But he’s just gotta keep working and not settling for just playing, but going to the next level.”
As Chin paced Port Charlotte throughout the game, senior center Caleb Campos helped in spurts, too, scoring 14 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks.
Facing a 19-14 deficit to the Indians midway through the second quarter, Campos scored a string of seven quick points, leading the Pirates on a 10-0 run to retake the lead heading into halftime.
Port Charlotte didn’t waste a second as it pulled away in the third quarter. The Pirates got 3-pointers from Chin, Kaden Suber and Campos as they stretched their lead to 37-25 in the first two minutes out of halftime.
Venice (2-1) couldn’t cut into the deficit.
Pat Colas sparked the Indians with five quick points and Kade Slaton added two of his team-high 19 points, but that was all Venice would get the rest of the quarter as it trailed, 47-32 headed into the final eight minutes.
“We kinda ran out of gas there,” Venice coach Luke Davis said. “They’re an athletic team and it’s hard once you get down. They kind of hold the ball and pressure.
“Kip does a really good job. He’s one of the best coaches in the area. I like to compete against him because you know what you’re going to get, but it’s not that easy to stop it.”
If the Indians had any ideas of a comeback, Pirates freshman Dallas Lambert put those thoughts to bed.
Still adjusting to the hardwood after playing for the Pirates football team this fall, Lambert came off the bench to score eight points and snag a pair of steals — including one that led to a breakaway slam dunk — as he kept Port Charlotte’s lead out of reach.
After opening the fourth quarter down 15 points, Venice couldn’t climb any closer as it made just two field goals in the fourth quarter.
If young Pirates players like Chin, Lambert and sophomore Kaden Suber can continue to grow as the season goes on, it won’t be any easier to keep up with Port Charlotte.
“It definitely took me a little bit to adjust as a freshman coming to varsity last year,” Chin said. “It took me a year, but now I have it down pat.”
