PUNTA GORDA – John Gamble scored 18 points and the Charlotte High School boys basketball team used a huge second quarter to coast to a 68-54 victory over IMG Academy’s White team Monday at the Wally Keller Gymnasium.

The win ended a two-game skid for the Tarpons (2-2), who are in the middle of a very busy week.


