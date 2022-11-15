ENGLEWOOD – With only two returning players from last year’s team, it may take a while for this year’s Lemon Bay boys basketball squad to find the right combination.

So even though the Manta Rays dropped a 59-48 decision to Booker on the second night of the Lemon Bay Preseason Tip-Off, coach Sean Huber found some bright spots before next week’s regular season opener.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments