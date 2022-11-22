NORTH PORT – There was no drama on Tuesday night in terms of first-year North Port coach Bruce Wallace picking up his first victory.

The Bobcats scored the game’s first nine points against an undersized and undermanned DeSoto County team still missing key players from a football team whose season ended this past Friday. The resulting 70-32 victory was revealing in terms of the philosophy Wallace brought south from North Carolina, where he earned his coaching stripes.


