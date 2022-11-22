NORTH PORT – There was no drama on Tuesday night in terms of first-year North Port coach Bruce Wallace picking up his first victory.
The Bobcats scored the game’s first nine points against an undersized and undermanned DeSoto County team still missing key players from a football team whose season ended this past Friday. The resulting 70-32 victory was revealing in terms of the philosophy Wallace brought south from North Carolina, where he earned his coaching stripes.
“Playing fast. Transition offense. I like to get up and down the floor and I know everybody has probably seen that,” Wallace said. “That’s what I like, Carolina basketball.”
It didn’t hurt to have 6-6 junior Eli Lubsey towering over the Bulldogs in the paint as an easy target for lobs or quick bounce passes from North Port’s guard rotation. Lubsey, who averaged 35 points in North Port’s two preseason games last week, scored the first six points Tuesday and finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Nort Port (1-0) led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 41-13 halftime lead. After the break, North Port threatened to trigger the running clock, but DeSoto County (0-1) staved off the mercy rule five different times before Alexander Charles’ layup gave the Bobcats a 64-28 lead with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“I asked my kids to compete and they did what I asked them to do,” DeSoto County coach Darrel Nicklow said. “We were a little rusty in this game. We were down some players but I don’t complain about that. Just give me five. We’re going to come up, we’re going to show up and play. I’m just proud of the kids.”
Senior Jamari Redding, who averaged a double-double last season for the Bulldogs, picked up where he left off despite being just four days removed from the football field. Playing as an undersized post player, Redding showed ability from beyond the arc as well as playing bigger than his size in the paint. He finished with 17 points.
“He kept pushing, kept shooting,” Nicklow said. “That’s what I need him to do: Shoot the ball. You’ve got to be aggressive. We’ll be aggressive and we’ll be OK.”
North Port won the rebounding battle 29-14 and turnover over the Bulldogs 18 times while committing just nine turnovers. Junior Isaiah Gabriel added 11 points for the Bobcats. Junior Jackson Kinker dealt seven assists before exiting the game early in the third quarter with an eye injury.
“We’ve got some good guard play,” Wallace said. “We moved the ball well. They just play really well as a team and they bought into what I’ve been trying to do. I love coaching those guys. That’s all I can say about that.”
