ENGLEWOOD - Port Charlotte and Venice picked up wins on the first day of the Champion Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay High School Thursday, while other area teams did not fare as well.
The Pirates breezed past St. John Neumann, 62-36, in an early afternoon contest.
Port Charlotte held the smaller Celtics without a field goal in the first quarter while Bode Stewart and Jah Chin spurred the offense to a 17-2 lead at the end of the period. It was more of the same in the second quarter as the Pirates extended their advantage to 32-13 at halftime.
"I thought it was an overall good team win for us," Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. "A lot of people had a chance to get good minutes and I was really impressed with the second unit. They came in and did a really nice job."
Eleven Pirates found the scoring column, led by Chin with 15 and Stewart with 14.
PC won the rebound battle, 35-20, and limited Celtics shooters, with the exception of Eric Morgan, who led all scorers with 18 points.
It's been an eventful week for the Pirates, who saw the roof of their home gymnasium collapse during Tuesday's practice.
"I'm proud of the bunch. They had a good week of practice," Rhoten said. "We had some things at the school that we couldn't control, but they've stayed focused."
Port Charlotte improved to 6-2 on the season while the Celtics fell to 5-3.
"What I like most is the way they're supporting each other," Rhoten said. "The whole bench is in it. I don't see any selfishness or animosity or anything like that. I see a group of guys who are really enjoying being with each other and it really makes it fun to coach."
Venice holds on to beat Wiregrass
Later in the day, Venice raced out to a big lead, then watched it dwindle away in the second half, before rallying past Wiregrass Ranch, 84-72.
The Indians came out hot in the first half, using their superior size and an aggressive full-court press to force the Bulls into numerous turnovers, opening up a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter.
"I think that was our highest scoring first quarter," Venice coach Luke Davis said. "I looked up and I'm like, 'Wait, isn't it the second quarter?' That's how many points we had. That's what we want to do, but we also want to play with that intensity on the defensive side."
Wiregrass cut the deficit to 49-39 at halftime and continued to creep closer in the second half, finally trimming the lead to 63-61 early in the fourth quarter. At that point, the Indians responded with a 12-0 run to put the game away.
"I told them, 'This team's not going to quit. They play hard, they play fast and they get a lot of shots up,'" Davis said. "So just be expecting them to come back, but when they do we have to be ready and have a run of our own. I thought we did a really good job of seeing what they were doing and then adjusting on the court."
Keegan Burroughs led the way with 20 points and 15 rebounds as Venice had five scorers in double figures and hauled in 45 rebounds to 29 for the Bulls. Kade Slaton had 17 points, Griffin Moricz had 14, and Chad Fleming and Deylen Platt added 12 apiece.
Fleming and Platt were members of the Indians football team who were playing their second games for the basketball squad. They helped Venice to its highest point total of the season.
"Missing Deylen and Chad, we just weren't very deep," Davis said. "We had some issues with guys getting in foul trouble early in the season, but we're playing a lot better disciplined defense right now. It's just going to help us score more points and pull away."
Venice evened its record at 5-5. The Bulls, now 2-6, also had five double-digit scorers, topped by Tyler Duran with 16.
Other Games:
Mariner 61, North Port 53
The Bobcats and Tritons traded leads through much of the contest, with Mariner leading 28-24 at halftime and 43-42 after three quarters. North Port came out strong in the opening minutes of the fourth period as three-point baskets by Eli Lubsey and Andrew Vargas gave the Bobcats a 49-45 lead. But the Tritons took the lead back, 52-51, on a corner three by Marcus Kelley and pulled away from there, closing the game on a 16-4 run.
Lubsey led North Port, now 6-5, with 18 points. Jordan Howell added 13 and Vargas chipped in with 11. Kelley led Mariner (8-6) with 17.
Riverdale 59, DeSoto County 36
Three varsity starters missed the team bus for the Bulldogs who had to call up three junior varsity players for the 11:00 am tipoff. Nonetheless, DeSoto scored the game's first 10 points and kept it close in the first half before fading in the second half.
Jamari Redding led the Bulldogs, now 3-4, with 23 points.
LaBelle 68, Imagine School 40
Eighth grader Zahmir Jackson scored 10 points for the Sharks, who fell to 3-8 on the season. Damian Bates added seven.
