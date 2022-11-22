PORT CHARLOTTE — It took until the fourth quarter for a young Port Charlotte team to come to life in a season-opening loss to Naples on Tuesday night.
A fourth-quarter run by the Pirates cut a 20-point deficit to single digits down the stretch, but the surge came a little too late in a 62-53 loss at Port Charlotte High School.
The loss could serve as an example of what to expect from Port Charlotte this season.
Playing a rotation that includes a freshman and four sophomores, Pirates coach Kip Rhoten is working with one of his youngest and most inexperienced teams.
“I’ve never had this young of a team,” Rhoten said. “You look out there and we’re starting three sophomores and then you come down the stretch and have three sophomores and a freshman on the court. So, we have some growing pains, and at times it will show.
“But I was pleased how they kept fighting. Take care of the ball a little better, make some more foul shots, you never know. It’s good for them. They have to understand this is what high level varsity is like.”
For Port Charlotte freshman Dallas Lambert, suiting up against the Golden Eagles was a familiar sight. Four days prior, Lambert, the Pirates’ backup quarterback, traveled with the team down to Naples as the season came to a close for the Port Charlotte football team.
Lambert did his best to help Port Charlotte come back. He provided a spark in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of his 11 points during the final eight minutes.
Along with Lambert, Port Charlotte made it a game again as sophomore guard Jah Chin and junior forward Roland Federick added five points each.
The comeback effort reached its pinnacle as 6-foot sophomore guard Kaden Suber chased down a Naples player for a block with just under three minutes to play and Port Charlotte down nine.
“There was no give-up,” Rhoten said. “They didn’t drop their heads. They just kept fighting. We can work with that. I was most pleased because when it looked like it was getting bad for a moment there, they kept fighting.
“All of a sudden, you look up, it’s a three possession game and you go, ‘OK, you never know.’ We’ll take the good with the bad and learn from it.”
Port Charlotte’s comeback effort came against a Naples team that was missing several of its top players due to regional playoff football.
The Golden Eagles were without Thompson Defhommes, Kerry Brown, Jonas Duclona, Ben Bouzi, Albertini Tenor and Isaiah Bryant.
Brown and Duclona were the Golden Eagles’ leading scorers last year, each averaging 11.4 points per game while also combining for over six steals per game.
Naples still shined without its star players.
Senior Marques Leon paced the offense and the rebounding for the Golden Eagles, scoring a game-high 23 points along with a game-high 15 rebounds. When Leon wasn’t around the ball, junior Jaden Wolner was there to pick up the slack. Wolner finished with 14 points and five rebounds, fouling out with 3:20 left to play.
“We had to adjust,” Naples coach Garrett Hull said. “We weren’t really deep tonight, so we had to play accordingly. These boys put the work in all summer, and they’re starting to see it pay off. We’re young in different areas, but I liked what I saw tonight.”
Chin led the scoring for Port Charlotte, scoring all 15 of his points from beyond the arc. Aside from Chin and Lambert, no other Pirates player cracked double-digit scoring. Senior Bode Stewart finished with six points and seven rebounds as a bright spot in the paint.
Regardless of the result, Port Charlotte will have plenty of time to grow up and realize its potential — just as they did late against Naples.
“Naples is a good team, and we’re going to face more good teams like that,” Rhoten said. “I told them, ‘It’s a long season, and we have to keep learning.’
“The speed of the game, the intensity of the game, the preparation that you have to have on the varsity level. It’s different than JV, or middle school or travel ball. They’ll learn that.”
