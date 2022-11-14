ENGLEWOOD – Five area teams opened their 2022-23 campaigns at the annual Lemon Bay Preseason Tip-Off on Monday at Lemon Bay High School.
Venice got things started with a come-from-behind win against IMG Silver, 49-44. Port Charlotte followed with a back-and-forth affair against Sarasota, eventually pulling out a 58-54 win.
In the late games, North Port dispatched Out-of-Door Academy 71-58 while Lemon Bay and Imagine traded blows before Imagine got the 85-74 victory in overtime.
Port Charlotte, coming off another district championship campaign, opened the post-Alex Perry era with a balanced effort. The Pirates’ returning sophomore guard duo of Jay Chin and Kaden Suber spearheaded the Port Charlotte attack, with Chin’s 18 points leading all scorers and Suber chipping in 12.
“We’re fairly young, but we’re going to work, for sure,” said Chin, who also had six assists and four rebounds. “And we’re always going to play defense at Port Charlotte. Defense stops everything and defense wins championships.”
Pirate coach Kip Rhoten’s defense-first ethos was a counter-balance to the Pirates’ nagging issues with turnovers on offense. Energetic defense often limited the damage and blunted any Sarasota attempt at putting together extended runs.
Still, Port Charlotte was clinging to a 54-53 in the final minute, but Suber and varsity newcomer Dallas Lambert sank four consecutive free throws to ice the win.
Port Charlotte made all eight of its fourth-quarter free throws and went 10 of 10 at the line after missing the front ends of two one-and-ones in the second quarter.
Seniors Bode Stewart and Caleb Campos provided some symmetry to Port Charlotte scoring attack, banging away inside for 10 points, each. Campos grabbed seven rebounds.
Port Charlotte will close out their Lemon Bay stay Tuesday by playing IMG Silver at 6 p.m.
Venice 49, IMG Silver 44: The Indians flipped a 29-21 halftime deficit with a strong third quarter, ripping off a 12-4 run to knot the game at 33-33 late in the third quarter. From there, Venice gradually created some breathing room and held the Silver Ascenders at arm’s length.
The Indians entered the season missing six of its top nine scorers due to graduation losses and the extended football season. Of the three returners, Deylen Platt and Keegan Burroughs were not with the Indians on Monday night. That left Kade Slaton, who was up to the task of leading the Indians, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the first half to keep Venice within striking distance.
Griffin Moricz then dropped 10 of his 12 points in the second half as the Indians rallied.
Venice will finish up at Lemon Bay by playing Out-of-Door today at 5:30 p.m.
North Port 71, Out-of-Door 58: The Bobcats were never seriously threated by the Thunder as Eli Lubsey scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Brad Miller added 16 points for North Port, which won in coach Bruce Wallace’s debut.
Imagine 85, Lemon Bay 74 (OT): Angelo Blas scored a game-high 30 points, including 10 in overtime as the Sharks won in new coach Lee Taft’s debut. Lemon Bay trailed by 10 at halftime, but fought back to tie the game at 69-69 at the end of regulation. Four players reached double figures for Lemon Bay, led by ODA transfer Henry Ye’s 19. Lucas Newcomb had 16 while Jace Huber and Cooper Benedict added 15 and 14, respectively. Marcus Adrade had 16 for the Sharks.
Imagine will take on crosstown rival North Port at 7 p.m. in the auxiliary gym. The Mantas will wrap up the Tip-Off at 7:30 p.m. against Booker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.