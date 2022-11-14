ENGLEWOOD – Five area teams opened their 2022-23 campaigns at the annual Lemon Bay Preseason Tip-Off on Monday at Lemon Bay High School.

Venice got things started with a come-from-behind win against IMG Silver, 49-44. Port Charlotte followed with a back-and-forth affair against Sarasota, eventually pulling out a 58-54 win.


