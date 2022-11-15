PUNTA GORDA — The Mike Williams era at Charlotte High had its soft-opening Tuesday night as the Tarpons embarked on their brief, preseason slate.

Debuting with a team that might boast the best overall size of any Charlotte team in recent times, Williams saw plenty of good and plenty to work on in the Tarpons’ 68-58 loss against an even bigger Victory Rock Prep.


