ENGLEWOOD — For DeSoto County soccer coach Fernando Zepeda Jr, Tuesday’s game at Lemon Bay was one he had been waiting for and wanted to win.
Flashing back to last season, when the Mantas gave DeSoto its first loss of the season and snapped its six-game winning streak, Zepeda wanted a different result.
That is exactly what he got, as DeSoto defeated Lemon Bay, 5-1. Four different Bulldogs scored in this contest, but their offense took a while to warm up.
After the Bulldogs tied Venice last week, Zepeda gave his team a message heading into Tuesday’s game.
“We tried to stick more in their heads, we have to defend tough,” Zepeda said. “Then (we) have to play our offense.”
That wasn’t an easy task at the beginning, as the Lemon Bay defense was on point from the start. The Mantas controlled midfield and limited DeSoto’s attack. While the Bulldogs had nine shots on goal in the first 26 minutes of the game, they were not able to break through.
“We played them plenty of times,” Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said. “We know how they run. We know that they like to move the ball down the left side. Usually, we have a great side over here. We can counter most teams, attacking and pressing the ball. Today, (DeSoto) played really well and got the better of us.”
While the two teams battled throughout the game, it wasn’t until there was less than 14 minutes remaining in the first half that DeSoto’s Sam Etiene, who already had five shots on the goal himself, was able to score. While DeSoto led, the Mantas continued to press. Just like the Bulldogs, the Mantas had multiple opportunities to score themselves.
Midfielder Tanner Martin scored late in the half to tie the game 1-1.
DeSoto took back the momentum behind striker Andri Vargas, who scored back-to-back goals.
Vargas leads the team with 11 goals this season in five games after having nine goals in nine games a year ago.
“Hard work and dedication,” Zepeda said of Vargas. “He is just highly skilled. I could almost say one of a kind. He is that kind of player. He is that level of player. That is good because he makes his teammates better around him.”
Vargas’ second goal of the night came in the second half. Just outside the box, Vargas shot just over Lemon Bay goalie Vitalis Zidanavicius.
From then on, the Bulldogs were able to press and keep the ball in the Mantas’ territory. Late in the second half, two goals by Joan Gamez and Marquez Angeles secured the win.
“It happens sometimes in games that the other team gets a couple goals, and it kinda kills the spirit a little bit,” Hertz said. “It makes it harder than you are playing catch up the entire game. Our boys fought well.”
After the Bulldogs tied with Venice last week, Zepeda was happy with how his team responded.
“Give them confidence,” Zepeda said. “Give them a little guidance, and this is the result. Every one of these players know how good they are. It showed today. The confidence and skill they put it all together.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.