VENICE - The Indians were hoping to hand Riverview its first loss of the season on Thursday night.
Venice led twice in a powerful back-and-forth match, but couldn't hold on for the win, tying Riverview, 2-2, at Powell-Davis Stadium.
It was the second draw in back-to-back nights for Venice, fresh off a 3-3 draw against Bishop Verot on Wednesday.
The draw with the Rams was the fifth of the season for both teams.
While the Rams have not lost a game all season long, they have tied as much as they've won.
Both teams set the pace early and built their attack to create opportunities. With the Indians pressing, they put pressure on the Rams, driving down the field to get off shots consistently.
With some unlucky shots not falling Venice’s way, it was only a matter of time until one broke through.
Fifteen minutes into the match, Venice’s Matthew Groves broke away and powered down the right side of the field. Out-racing Riverview defenders, Groves was one-on-one against the Riverview goalie before he shot and scored.
Leading, 1-0, Venice fed off the momentum.
The Indians beat Riverview to the ball and intercepted its passes. When the Rams tried to build their attack, the Indian defenders pressured them and surrounded the ball.
“Since it was a district game today, we took it two times stronger,” midfielder Luca Rueda said. “We all pushed like everything today.”
In response, the Rams continued to push, and 17 minutes after Venice scored, the Rams broke knotted it up. Riverview’s fullback Jack Bates scored off a penalty kick.
With the score tied 1-1 at the half, both teams knew this would be a fight to the finish.
“During half (Venice head coach David Porvaznik) said the game was going to come down to one mistake from either side,” Venice junior Brady Miller said.
Riverview and Venice both took multiple shots on goal in the second half.
In those instances, Venice secured the ball quickly and created second chances, which proved to be critical.
Midway through the second half, Venice was awarded a corner kick.
“Miguel (Palma Martinez) got it after the corner,” Miller said. “And I knew he was going to put it back in, so I went in to crash the box."
"I knew it was going to Seba (Sebastian Somenzini) on the other side, and I kinda waited for it to come in," Miller added. "It came to me and was a tap-in goal. Right place, right time.”
With the Indians on the verge of victory, Riverview fought back. With less than five minutes to play, Riverview fullback Zach Rubin collided with Venice goalkeeper Jason Sherrier in the box, and a foul was called on Venice -- awarding the Rams a penalty kick and a chance to tie the match again.
Riverview forward Paul Metivier sailed the attempt into the back of the net, tying the game 2-2.
With just three minutes left to play, neither team could break through for a game-deciding goal.
Venice and Riverview may see each other again in the District 7A-8 tournament later this season.
“I think we will know how to play them better next time,” Miller said. “I am confident we can get a lead again. I think we can score more than them. The problem is holding the lead."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.