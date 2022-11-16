IMG_0062.JPG

DeSoto County junior JJ Buenrostro will forego the remainder of his high school soccer career in order to compete in MLS Next, a professional development soccer league affiliated with Major League Soccer.

 Steve Knapp file photo

When DeSoto County soccer coach Fernando Zepeda looks at his team for the upcoming season, he doesn’t see the eight players who graduated and were a part of the 17-2 team from last season.

He knew they were playing their last season wearing the DeSoto blue and white, but at least he had reigning Daily Sun Soccer Player of the Year in JJ Buenrostro, who would be just a junior this season.


