DeSoto County junior JJ Buenrostro will forego the remainder of his high school soccer career in order to compete in MLS Next, a professional development soccer league affiliated with Major League Soccer.
When DeSoto County soccer coach Fernando Zepeda looks at his team for the upcoming season, he doesn’t see the eight players who graduated and were a part of the 17-2 team from last season.
He knew they were playing their last season wearing the DeSoto blue and white, but at least he had reigning Daily Sun Soccer Player of the Year in JJ Buenrostro, who would be just a junior this season.
It turned out that Zepeda wouldn’t have Buenrostro, either.
Buensrostro signed a contract to play in the MLS Next Pro league. The league is like a minor league for pro soccer players. They have a high level of training and play teams from all over the country. They also have a league rule that any players on the team can’t play soccer anywhere else, including high school.
That presented Buenrostro with a major league decision to make. He would have to leave his teammates that he had grown up with in order to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.
“It was hard to sign the contract because I was informed that I’d have to give up playing high school soccer which made my heart drop," Buenrostro said. "But I’d have to make that sacrifice if I’d want to make my dream become a reality."
He will be playing for the U19 division Chargers this coming season after playing for the U17 team in the Sunshine Conference this past season. He had mentioned to his coach that he wanted to play professionally someday and the coaches liked what they had seen from him. He was signed as a designated player and will be a permanent player next year.
“It was a really tough decision," Buenrostro said. "I had so much fun with that team (DeSoto Bulldogs) and it was hard to part with them."
Buenrostro remains at DeSoto County High and can compete in other sports. This fall, he ran cross country for the first time and finished first for the Bulldogs in his debut meet.
“It was fun running cross country this year and I’ve gotten more fit because of it,” he said.
Zepeda wishes Buenrostro luck in the pursuit of his dreams.
“JJ will be missed but there are 18 other kids on the team that will step up,” he said.
