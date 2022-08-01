The Lemon Bay football team needed some extra reps Monday morning as it opened its sixth season under coach Don Southwell.
Scheduled for a 7-9 a.m. non-contact practice, a Manta Rays team littered with new faces took an extra half-hour on the field as it worked on mastering an offense with several moving parts.
“Hey, new guys,” Southwell called out before breaking down the basics of the Lemon Bay offensive attack. “I’m going to need you to leave here with more knowledge of our team than when you arrived today.”
Teams across the region took to their respective practice fields on Monday, the official opening day of the fall sports season. Questions asked following this past May’s spring games are now in the process of getting answered as the 2022 regular season looms.
In Englewood, the Mantas’ offense could look drastically different than it did in its 21-7 spring game win over Evangelical Christian this past May.
Two-way threat Landon Spanninger (RB and DE) is out for the season with a knee injury and quarterback Trey Rutan — one of three returning starters along with center Owen Tannehill and right guard Michael Ward — will have to compete with Lorenzo Maurceri, last season’s backup QB, and Drew Smith, last season’s JV starter, to keep the starting job.
Meanwhile, the defense suffers from the loss of Spanninger, too, and also returns precious few players with varsity experience such as Dan Romanelli, Gabe Dickerson and Caleb Whitmore.
“I think (teamwork is) going to have to be our strength,” Southwell said. “Not that we didn’t have that last year, but Jason Hogan was pretty special, scoring 50 touchdowns in two years. That’s a lot of offense. Aaron Pasick was a stud.
“So I think it’s going to be more of a collective group than individual stars.”
Regardless of what this year’s group looks like, though, the ’22 Mantas will be playing with a bigger target on their backs than ever before.
After reeling off the first perfect regular season in school history last year, Southwell had trouble putting together a similar schedule for this fall.
“We have a tough schedule ahead of us,” Southwell said. “It’s a product of the success we’ve had. The week after our season ended when we lost to Clewiston, I called all 10 (opponents) and North Port was the only one who said, ‘Yeah, we want to continue playing.’
“It (this schedule) was the only choice we had.”
Lemon Bay will debut Friday, Aug. 19 at South Fort Myers for its Kickoff Classic before taking on a daunting slate of games that includes North Fort Myers (5-5), Carrollwood Day (Tampa) (7-3) and First Baptist Academy (Naples) (10-2).
CHARLOTTE
If you didn’t already know, hear it now – Charlotte is the two-time defending state weightlifting champion.
That strength and power was on display Monday at the Tarpons’ practice field as the squad went through the first official fall practice of the Cory Mentzer era.
Often, the fall camp is a time of adjustment for a team with a new coach. Mentzer said with the work he and the coaching staff put in during the spring, the Tarpons are already at full speed under the new regime.
“Expectations have already been established,” he said. “As soon as I took the job, the guys starting buying in from Day One. So spring was just the beginning and we’ve been building consistently ever since then.”
Charlotte went 5-5 in 2021, struggling all season to find some sort of offensive consistency and identity. The inability to put points on the board were particularly lethal in games against rival Fort Myers and Lehigh. Offensive miscues doomed the Tarpons in a 16-14 loss to the Green Wave. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s defense turned in a brilliant effort against 5-star running back Richard Young, but red zone woes doomed Charlotte at Lehigh, 14-7.
If Charlotte is to smooth out last year’s bumps, it will be a team effort. Mentzer’s overarching “O.N.E.” philosophy has no room in it for singling out any players for praise or pitfalls.
“I never want to single out one individual because ultimately, I press and stress team so much,” he said. “It takes every single person out here coming together as one. I told them from the beginning that it’s never going to be one person outshining the others. It’s going to take all 11 on the field.”
DESOTO COUNTY
The season two debut of the Sam Holland Show featured a DeSoto County football coach who has much higher expectations for the Bulldogs than he did a year ago.
“It’s like Christmas Day,” Holland said. “You’re unwrapping all these gifts and they’re excited, the coaches are bouncing around. You know, now it’s finally time to get paid.”
There are plenty of reasons why he’s thinking that way.
After a winless 2020 season, DeSoto County rebounded to a 6-3 season against a carefully crafted independent schedule. The Bulldogs’ stirring 14-8 win at Hardee proved the team was on the right track, and everything the team has been doing since has continued the surge.
First, the team took to its new weightroom with passion. To a man, the Bulldogs are stronger than a year ago. Also, the good vibes at the end of the season paid off in attracting more players. A team that had just 18 players at the end of 2020 had more than 50 during spring practice.
The numbers remained strong on Monday as Holland and the Bulldogs’ coaching staff cranked up its ire for missteps in between the lighthearted banter that had been a trademark in the earliest days of 2021.
“The biggest thing right now is we’re looking for our leaders,” Holland said. “We’re looking for maturity to grow out our offensive and defensive lines. All the ingredients are here to have a special year, but the difference in playing at a level we want to be at is leadership.”
NORTH PORT
The Bobcats got around early Monday morning, and wasted no time. With practice starting at 6:30 a.m., around 46 Bobcats, wearing matching navy blue t-shirts, hit the field. All of those 46 players were members of the sophomore, junior and senior classes, as head coach Garon Belser said they will be the only players participating in the team’s first two practices.
Belser does expect 26 freshmen to join the team.
With the influx of players a new turf field, Belser and his players are eager to get the season started.
“I played here when I was in high school, and just seeing the way it is,” Besler said. “If you put yourself in their shoes, it is almost like a giddy feeling, because every time they see it, they are just talking about ‘Oh man, I can’t wait to go out there. I can’t wait to get out there.’ It makes them feel good, makes them feel like they have value because they are investing into them now.”
While practice has only just begun, Besler noticed players he believes will be catalysts for what the Bobcats will do offensively and defensively.
“We have a handful of kids that I think stand out in terms of what they will give to us performance wise on the field. Chris Requeina (Jr.), Joey Adebayo, Evan Burger, just to name a few.”
PORT CHARLOTTE
After the crushing manner in which the 2021 season ended gave way to about as promising a spring performance as he could have hoped for, Pirates coach Jordan Ingman couldn’t wait for Monday.
“It’s excited. I mean, all year we prepare for this, right?” Ingman said. “It starts in December. You have staff meetings and all the workouts and running sessions. So to actually see all the preparation starting to come to fruition is exciting for coaches, staff and our players.
“You know, if you’re not excited about Day One on the turf, what do you get excited about?”
Offseason attendance was through the roof. Thanks to some extra credit Ingman gives players for going above and beyond, the final figure was 101.6 percent. That attendance paid off in the weight room, too, and Ingman believes this year’s team is the strongest in 11 years.
Port Charlotte went 5-4 a year ago with youth all over the field. The Pirates saw their postseason hopes dashed when all nine of their season opponents lost during the final week, costing them a spot by .002 of a point.
The Pirates do not plan to leave their 2022 playoff chances to the whims of a computer algorithm.
“I’m excited about all of them, to be honest with you,” Ingman said. “We’ve got to stay focused on today, though. Everybody’s addicted to tomorrow, right? We’ve got to be addicted to today. Hopefully we stack good days on top of each other and we put a good product on the field in three weeks.”
VENICE
Fresh off a dominant season that ended in an 8A state championship, Venice coach John Peacock doesn’t believe the expectations are much different for the Indians.
“I think the expectation has always been the same, but it’s maybe more of a reality,” he said shortly after wrapping up the first practice of the fall season on Monday evening. “We’ve been in the state semis for six years. so the expectation has always been there.
“I think now, the realization that we should might be greater.”
It might take some time for Venice to live up to the hype this season.
Keyon Sears returns as the lone full-time starter from last season’s offense, and while cornerback Elliot Washington II (Penn State commit) and defensive end Damon Wilson II (5-star recruit) return to the defense, experience runs thin on that side of the ball, too.
Some of the team’s biggest question marks come at offensive line and linebacker.
Matthew Peavley — who started last season before an injury — is the lone returner on the offensive line and all four of last year’s starting linebackers have since graduated.
Fortunately for Venice, any of its flaws are likely to exposed quickly.
The team will debut at home against IMG Academy for a Kickoff Classic game on Aug. 19, followed by a slate of opponents including St. Frances Academy, Miami Northwestern and Chaminade-Madonna — all former state or national champion teams.
“We lost to Lakeland by a touchdown (in the spring game), and now, we might have nine new starters,” Peacock said, adding that the Dreadnaughts are the top threat to the Indians in Class 4-Suburban. “Today, we’re better than we were then.”
