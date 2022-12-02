VENICE — A four-touchdown lead in the first half wasn’t enough for the Venice football team to coast to another postseason win in the Class 4S state semifinals on Friday night.
Led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Creed Whittemore, Buchholz orchestrated four unanswered scores to draw even with Venice by the end of the third quarter.
Venice, though, didn’t flinch as its offensive line paved the way for a pair of rushing touchdowns that broke the game open on the way to a 42-35 Indians win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Following a bye week, Venice will play Lakeland in the 4S state final on the following weekend at DRV PNK Stadium at a time to be determined.
“It showed the perseverance of this team and what we’ve been through this whole season,” Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley said of Venice winning despite Buchholz’s furious second-half comeback. “Starting out rough early in the season, losing to Miami (Northwestern) and St. Frances, we just kept fighting.
“We knew (Buchholz) was a great team, and we knew they had a run in them. We struggled on offense coming out of halftime, but when we knew we had to stand up for our ‘D’, that’s what we did.”
Bentley was a game-changer for Venice at various times. The senior quarterback finished 7-of-11 passing for 116 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with 14 rushes for 111 yards and two rushing scores.
Bentley’s biggest moments came down the stretch. His 56-yard rushing touchdown put Venice ahead 42-28 with 9:07 to play. On the final drive, Bentley came up big again, including a 31-yard pass to tight end Fin Jones on 3rd-and-11.
Finally, facing a 4th-and-1 with under a minute to play, Bentley picked up five yards on a keeper to hold on for the win.
“I’ve been saying all year, ‘He’s a winner,’” Venice coach John Peacock said of Bentley. “Just the plays that he kept making over and over. The long run. The third-down pass to Fin Jones. The way we came out and the way he ran the offense.
“Just an unbelievable football player.”
Venice started out so strong in the first quarter, it didn’t look as if heroics would be necessary.
Indians defensive end Damon Wilson II put pressure on Whittemore on the Bobcats’ first drive, forcing and recovering a fumble that led to a short field. Venice capitalized with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Bentley to Keyon Sears to open a 7-0 lead.
Venice couldn’t be stopped on its second drive, either. The Indians drove 90 yards, picking up a 29-yard run by Jamarice Wilder and a 25-yard run by Bentley before Bentley hit running back Alvin Johnson III down the right sideline for a 14-yard score and a two-touchdown lead.
Venice cornerback Elliot Washington II intercepted Whittemore on the Bobcats’ third drive, leading to another short field and a 4-yard keeper by Bentley.
When Bentley hit a wide-open Ryan Matulevich for a 35-yard score to go up 28-0 ith 5:36 left in the first half, it looked as if Venice was on its way to another running-clock win.
However, Whittemore and the Buchholz offense refused to give in.
The dual-threat quarterback completed 7-of-14 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns and an interception along with 15 rushes for 101 yards and another score.
Buchholz scored just before halftime on a 13-yard rush by Quinton Cutler to enter halftime down, 28-7.
The Bobcats worked their way back into the game with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Whittemore to Jaren Hamilton, a 75-yard run by Cutler and a four-yard run by Whittemore.
With the game tied 28-28, Venice’s offensive line took control of the game.
The group of Matthew Peavley, Anthony Tanaka, Nick Garza, Bryan McFall and Matthew LoCicero opened up holes for Wilder and Bentley to run free.
Following the game-tying score by Buchholz, Wilder scored on just two runs — a 55-yard burst and a 10-yard touchdown.
On the next Venice drive, Bentley found the edge and broke free for his 56-yard game-breaker.
“I saw No. 9 behind me and I saw No. 2 coming, and I know how fast No. 2 is,” Bentley said. “I was like, ‘Man I gotta get where I need to go.’
“When that last kneel down hit, I can’t even explain it. It was unreal. I’m so excited. We have one more, though, and we have to finish it.”
The last Bobcats score required a few highlight-reel plays from Whittemore, including a 15-yard completion on 4th-and-13 and a well-placed 44-yard scoring strike to Hamilton.
“We got ourselves in a good position and we let them back in,” Peacock said. “They’re a good football team and very explosive, and we knew that coming in. But, what a game by both sides.
“Those kids played their hearts out and that quarterback is one of the best players I’ve seen on film in a long, long time.”
Key plays: There were several crucial plays, but none mattered as much as the big plays down the stretch.
Whittemore made a few hard-to-believe plays to keep Buchholz alive, including a 29-yard run on a 1st-and-25, a pair of 40-plus yard passes to Hamilton and a 4th-and-13 completion that eventually led to the game-tying score.
The Venice offense was impressive in the fourth quarter, too. Wilder’s 55-yard burst to help re-take the lead was just as critical as Bentley’s 56-yard run.
Key stats: Venice kept its offense on the ground. Wilder led the Indians with 16 rushes for 164 yards and a touchdown. Johnson III added 17 rushes for 49 yards.
Buchholz struggled to run in the first half, but showed off its explosive run game in the second half. Cutler finished with 17 rushes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, although most of it came on his 75-yard run.
What it means: In two weeks, Venice will play for a second consecutive state championship. If the Indians win, it would be the fourth title in program history.
Quote: “We haven’t shown any signs all year of not responding to adversity. We responded every game we played, even the games we lost.” — Peacock
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.